Google Releases Android Adoption Pie Chart – Android 11 Still Booming





Google recently released a pie chart showing the adoption rate of Android, the system used by most mobile phone brands around the world. According to the official pie chart data published by Google, the Android 13 system accounts for about 15%. The chart also reveals that Android 11, released three years ago, still holds the largest share. Google periodically creates and publishes Android version pie chart data by accessing device data on Google Play.

Data for June 2023

According to a pie chart published by Google, Android 10 currently has the second highest penetration rate at 17.8%. This means that out of all Android devices on the market, only a few are running the latest version of the operating system. Android 10 adoption is higher than Android 12 adoption, which was just 10% in the same period last year.

Android Studio has updated the charts as of May 30, 2023 to reveal the following:

Android 13 systems increased from 12.1% (April data) to 14.7% (June data). Android 12, Android 11 and Android 10 systems decreased slightly. However, Android 11 still tops the list of transactions with 23.1%. Android 8.0 Oreo increased from 6.7% (April data) to 8.3% (June data) Data Challenges for Android Adoption in April 2023

One of the biggest challenges Google faces with Android adoption is fragmentation. Unlike Apple’s iOS, which is only available on a limited number of devices, Android is used by a wide range of manufacturers and devices. This makes it difficult for Google to ensure that all devices are running the latest version of the operating system.

Another challenge is the slow rollout of updates by device manufacturers. Google releases operating system updates on a regular basis, but it’s the device manufacturer’s responsibility to push these updates to their devices. This means that some devices may not receive updates for months or even years after release.

Google’s Android Map is for Android developers and is updated approximately every six months to a year. This graph shows the percentage of devices using a specific version or newer. But historically, Google provided this information freely on his web in the form of frequently updated pie charts, assigning percentages to each version of Android.

Recently, Google has taken a new approach to Android distribution charts, entering information into Android Studio in a way that shows the percentage of devices using a particular version or newer. According to Statista, the lack of Android 12 stats in the chart as of January 6, 2023 may be related to its intended purpose for Android developers. However, Android 12 stats can now be seen in the latest Android pie chart released in June 2023.

Android 13 features

Despite these challenges, Android 13 offers many new features and improvements that make it a worthwhile upgrade for Android users. Some of the most notable features include:

Auto theme icons More material theme settings options Alternate lock screen clock settings Native Bluetooth LE audio support Better support for tablets and large screen devices

In addition to these features, Android 13 also includes many privacy and security updates to make the operating system safer and more private.

Conclusion

Android 13 adoption is currently at 15%. This is a significant improvement over the Android 12 adoption rate for the same period last year. However, Google still faces challenges with his Android adoption. This is primarily due to fragmentation and the slow rollout of updates by device manufacturers. Despite these challenges, Android 13 comes with many new features and improvements. These make it a worthwhile upgrade for Android users. No doubt, more users will likely upgrade to Android 13 as the years go by.

