Sony chief downplays threat to consoles from cloud gaming





Sony’s CEO has warned that cloud gaming remains technically very difficult, risking the industry’s console makers a rapid turn to technology on which rival Microsoft is betting heavily. underestimated.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Kenichiro Yoshida said PlayStation developers will continue to explore different options for streaming games over the internet, and will use artificial intelligence agents such as GT Sophy to stream cloud games. added that it could strengthen

I think the cloud itself is a great business model, but when it comes to games, the technical difficulty is high, and the biggest challenge is the latency of the fast response times that gamers want, said Yoshida. So cloud gaming will have challenges, and we want to address those challenges.

Despite various attempts to reshape the gaming industry around the cloud, many users remain completely away from consoles and high-end gaming PCs for fear of lag that can be caused by slow internet connections and servers. I haven’t switched to streaming games over the internet yet.

Publishers were also not entirely cooperative. Google shut down its Stadia streaming service in January after most game producers refrained from making their top titles available on the platform.

The promise of cloud gaming remains unfulfilled more than a decade after its development. Sony acquired cloud gaming company Gaikai for his $380 million in 2012, and then his rival OnLive’s technology, making him one of the first big players to enter the market.

Sony launched its cloud gaming subscription service in 2014 and is now integrated with the upgraded and expanded service PS Plus Premium, but analysts say Sony will establish itself as a leader in the space. He points out that early bets haven’t paid off.

Yoshida also points to the costly inefficiency of cloud gaming, where servers sit idle most of the day before having to deal with high levels of traffic from gamers playing in the evenings or during dark hours. pointed out. He added that Sony responded by releasing GT Sophy during quiet hours to learn how to beat human competitors in the auto racing simulator Gran Turismo.

The dark ages of cloud gaming were a challenge not just for Google, but for Microsoft as well, but being able to take advantage of cloud gaming made sense. [quieter] Speaking at the company’s Tokyo headquarters, Yoshida said learning AI takes hours.

He declined to comment on the likely impact on Sony of Microsoft’s $75 billion acquisition of publisher Activision, the publisher of the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft games, pending regulatory review. said it continues.

But the deal has rocked the global gaming industry, with U.S. software companies battling Sony for control of console games.

Industry and regulatory concerns have focused on whether Microsoft will dedicate Activisions games to its own cloud gaming service, which could accelerate the shift away from consoles.

UK competition regulators blocked the deal last month, concluding that it would cement Microsoft’s dominance in the nascent cloud gaming market. According to Microsoft, the company’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service has more than 20 million users.

But regulatory responses have been mixed, with EU regulators allowing the acquisition, citing Microsoft’s concessions to alleviate concerns.

If the deal goes through, Microsoft will become the third-largest gaming company by revenue after China’s Tencent and Sony.

