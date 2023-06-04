Apple is expected to unveil a ‘mixed reality’ headset that offers both virtual and augmented reality





Next week, Apple may unveil its most ambitious new hardware product in years, but it belongs in a product category that’s not a proven winner.

At its annual developer event on Monday, Apple is widely expected to unveil a “mixed reality” headset that offers both virtual and augmented reality (a technology that overlays virtual images over live video of the real world).

The highly anticipated AR/VR headset release will be Apple’s biggest hardware product launch since the debut of the Apple Watch in 2015. This could usher in a new era for the company and revolutionize the way millions of people interact with their computers and the world around them. .

But even for Apple with its formidable track record, the launch faces challenges on multiple fronts.

The company is reportedly considering pricing the device at $3,000. That’s much higher than most of the company’s products, which it says is testing potential buyers amid lingering uncertainty in the global economy. Other tech companies have struggled to find mainstream traction for their headsets. And over the past few years, Apple has been rumored to be working on the product, and the tech community has shifted its focus from VR to another topical technology: artificial intelligence.

But if there’s one company that can prove the skeptics wrong, it’s Apple. The company’s entry into the market and its massive customer base have the potential to breathe new life into the world of headsets.

“Like any other device (Mac, iPad, iPhone, Watch, etc.), this represents a new way to interact digitally with other users and applications,” said Ramon Lamas, director of market research firm IDC. Stated. “And because [the market] It’s still early days by any measure, but Apple could help shape the story of what AR/VR could look like and monetize it with devices and services. “

Apple has been betting on augmented reality for years

Apple CEO Tim Cook has long expressed interest in augmented reality.

In a 2016 interview with The Washington Post, Cook said, “AR is very interesting and I think it’s kind of core technology. So yeah, it’s a lot behind the curtain that we talked about. I’m working on that,” he said.

In an interview with GQ earlier this year, Cook talked about how AR can help people communicate and collaborate.

“I’m sitting here brainstorming and suddenly if I could take something digitally and look at it and collaborate and create with it, maybe it would be easier to collaborate. I can’t,” he says.

Early possibilities for AR can be seen in some iPhone apps such as Ikea Place and Measure and various Apple Watch apps. For example, when an iPhone user points their device’s camera at a table, a virtual tape measure appears and they can take measurements.

On Monday, Apple may show plans to take AR to the next level.

Apple’s headset reportedly has two main features: a virtual reality setting and a mixed reality component that allows users to see augmented reality objects projected into the real world. Dubbed the Reality One or Reality Pro, Bloomberg says the device will feature an iOS-like interface, display immersive video, and incorporate cameras and sensors that allow users to control it with their hands, eye movements, and Siri. expected to be installed. .

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s new headsets will include built-in apps for gaming, fitness and meditation, and will also offer access to iOS apps like Messages, FaceTime and Safari. With the FaceTime option, for example, Bloomberg says the headset “renders the user’s face and full body in virtual reality,” creating the feeling that they’re both “in the same room.”

The rumored headset could appeal to more consumers if the price drops or enough compelling apps and experiences are introduced. However, the audience may be limited at first.

Some experts believe that Apple’s rumored headset may resonate most with the enterprise market, enabling various applications such as training and education. It may also enable collaboration in meetings with more immersive video conferencing capabilities and tools like virtual whiteboards.

“The enterprise market is excited about new headset competitors, especially those that are likely to bring strong developer and content support,” said a market study focused on AR and VR. said Eric Abbruzzese, research director for the company ABI Research. “So it’s great timing for that market.”

uncertain market

For now, the overall headset market is still small. Last year, 8.8 million AR/VR headsets shipped globally, according to data from market research firm IDC. This corresponds to a decrease of 21% year-on-year.

In comparison, Apple reportedly sells hundreds of millions of iPhones annually.

Facebook parent company Meta, which dominated the early VR market, is also facing challenges. The company is under pressure from investors for losing billions on its VR products and efforts to build a virtual world called the Metaverse. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Meta’s VR social app Horizon Worlds had just 200,000 active users.

On Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to get ahead of Apple’s announcement by teasing the more affordable Meta Quest 3 headset ($499). The headset promises improved performance, new mixed reality features and a sleeker, more comfortable design.

Other headsets and smart glasses products have struggled for years. Google recently stopped selling Glass, ten years after it was first announced. And Snapchat’s parent company has put a lot of effort into developing smart sunglasses after writing down nearly $40 million in early days due to product overstock.

Abruzzese said the first wave of consumer demand for Apple’s headsets will come from die-hard Apple fans who are deeply involved in the company’s product ecosystem and understand the value of tying Apple’s services to new headsets. said it was possible.

After that, Abruzzese said Apple could push further “mass headsets” in 2024 or 2025.

As with previous Apple hardware products, consumers don’t necessarily flock to first-generation versions. Developers also need time to build applications that appeal to a wider audience.

But unlike most other companies, Apple can create demand for new products and categories. Apple also has a secret weapon that many of its peers don’t have. That’s hundreds of stores where consumers can come and try out headsets.

“Apple doesn’t have to do much other than be Apple,” Abruzzese said. “You might be interested.”

