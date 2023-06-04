Google warns all Android and iPhone users about robocalls draining money from banks 3 warning signs





GOOGLE warned all Android and iPhone users of a planned robocall that could drain their bank accounts.

Callers often pretend to be from Google or claim to be affiliated with Google in some way.

Google warns iPhone and Android users of robocalls it claims to be affiliated with tech giant

The company mentioned three warning signs that users should look out for, as the caller's true intentions should be revealed.

“Beware of anyone selling services claiming to have a special relationship with Google or claiming to be Google,” the urgent message reads.

Google went on to say that scammers will use their brand as a way to make iPhone and Android users interested and trustworthy.

“In many cases, these parties are telemarketers who are not affiliated with Google and are using Google’s branding to market some online service to your business,” Google wrote.

To prevent that, the tech giant has focused on at least three warning signs that users should look out for when receiving a suspicious call.

First, Google urged iPhone and Android users to slow down their conversations with callers.

“Scams are intended to create a sense of urgency,” Google warned.

“Take your time to ask questions and think things through.”

By doing so, the user may be able to quickly determine that the situation is not what it seems based on the scammer’s description.

Second, Google encouraged iPhone and Android users to “snap-check” what callers were describing about their relationship with tech giants.

“Does what they’re saying make sense?” asked the company.

Researching the background information of the scammer’s claims may reveal the scammer’s hidden intentions.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Google emphasized that users never provide payment or personal information.

“A trustworthy institution will never ask for payment or personal information on the spot,” Google explained.

Leakage of bank account logins and credit card numbers can have negative consequences, and robocalls can lead to the exodus of funds.

Of course, a quick refresher on what Google doesn’t do with its customers: The company says it never makes robocalls.

This alone should be iPhone and Android users’ first indication that something is wrong.

In addition, Google does not require users to “update the listing information on the top page” or “apply for a free website.”

The company also added that it “does not charge for being listed on Google Search or Google My Business.”

Customers who continue to receive robocalls on a regular basis may likewise file a complaint.

The National Do Not Call Registry gives users the option to fill out a form to block unwanted callers.

Google explained that it will never robocall

