Babies and innovation. The impact of technology on morality. India’s new curriculum. Brain wrinkles, trends, Ozempic++ #425

In today’s edition:

demographic trends and innovation,

how technology shapes moral values,

better chips.

A major theme this year is the changing world population, with a focus on how an aging population is straining social security and health care systems. The problem will be widespread in the developed world, but none of the world’s 15 largest economies has a fertility rate higher than 2.1.

As Mike Byrd puts it in The Economist, this younger generation is disproportionately responsible for driving the engines of disruptive innovation and entrepreneurship, the very lifeblood of a thriving economy and a key driver of productivity growth. is the key to The situation is made even more grim by the fact that the global population decline may be occurring at a much higher rate and magnitude than we originally expected.

Attempts to increase fertility in countries facing or approaching population decline have been mixed and largely unsuccessful, with two countries, Sweden and France, having some success. A policy that overturns individual choice seems unlikely. For the economy, this could mean investing more in human capital (through education), exploring the use of AI to address labor shortages, and even rethinking immigration policies. Science may still have a potentially dystopian path in store. A few years ago, Chinese scientists managed to create viable offspring from a single unfertilized mouse egg.

Bye Bye Science: India recently removed the theory of evolution, the periodic table and energy sources from the school curriculum, setting aside learning that lays the foundation for scientific understanding and fosters critical thinking. Other topics removed include analysis of democracy, pluralism, and political dissent. If this rolls out across the country, it will be terrifying news for India. Human capital, or investment in education, is a key driver for shared prosperity in an era of technological innovation. Freedom to think, whether through the scientific method or simply critical of the system, is an essential ingredient for enabling research, entrepreneurship and wealth.

How technology shapes morality: I have been following the work of philosopher John Danaher for several years (see EV#104, #237, #329). He published a new paper asking exactly how technology changes moral values ​​and behavior. John has a great taxonomy for change. It’s about creating a new option. Changing the costs and benefits of decision making. Enable new types of relationships. Change expectations of existing relationships. Changing forces in relationships and, to me, very importantly, providing new information and models that help shape our moral perceptions. These modalities operate at different social scales, have interconnected influences, and produce complex moral transformations. Clarifying these processes helps us better understand how technology affects what we believe and care about. Worth reading.

Les Moore Miniaturization is the cry of the semiconductor industry. Pack more transistors on silicon. The death of Moore’s Law has been hailed for over a decade, but physics and economics are becoming increasingly difficult to accept. Great review by Tim Bradshaw. I believe that shrinking is just one way to get the most computational performance per dollar. Others include new chip architectures and topologies (such as 3D chips), or more specialized chips such as GPUs for specific tasks that drive continued progress.

My take on the buzz around existential risk from AI.

Fidelity, which owns Twitter shares, cut its valuation to 33% of the $44 billion Musk paid for Twitter.

According to Deutsche Bank, 44.5% of US workers already use ChatGPT at work (versus 33.1% in the UK).

The Nasdaq 100 Index relative to the Russell 2000 Index is at its highest level since the dot-com era more than 20 years ago, driven by strong performances in large tech and internet stocks. (The Russell 2000 Index tracks smaller growth stocks.) However, there is no strong tech leaning. )

Cost estimates for the NuScale small modular reactor have jumped 124%, from an original estimate of $58 to now $130 per MWh.

South Korean semiconductor inventories soared 83% in April to the highest level since 2016, signaling a slowdown in demand for high-tech goods.

The IEA has revised its forecast for new renewable capacity in 2023 upwards by 24%. This is a prediction from half a year ago. We are pleased that the IEA remains a bastion of stability in this rapidly changing era and continues to keep renewable energy forecasts low.

Voyager is an embodied learning agent that runs within Minecraft and can acquire skills and make new discoveries without human intervention.

The first liquid hydrogen-fueled race car appears on the track.

Six examples of ads banned for greenwashing in the UK.

A camera that takes AI-generated photos using geolocation data. See examples of generative AI powering game design workflows and how Nvidia brings video game dialogue to life.

How Ozempic, an anti-diabetic and weight-loss drug, can be an anti-addiction drug.

What do brain wrinkles actually do?

Trends have lost their meaning.

Inheritance, eh? I managed to watch it all to the end. Yes, I thought it was the best thing I’ve seen on TV.

Cheers, A.

