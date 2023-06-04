Jason Pfeiffer: ‘I think there’s a zigzag in everyone’s career. I call it the zigzag’





In this episode of Real Life Superpowers, Ronnen and Noah are editors-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, hosts of two popular podcasts, and authors of Build for Tomorrow: How to Thrive in Today’s Challenging World of Work. Talk to Jason Pfeiffer. ”.

With over 10 years of experience in the media industry, Jason has become a thought leader in entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.

He has interviewed countless successful entrepreneurs and innovators and gained valuable insight into their mindsets and strategies to achieve their goals.

The road to mastery and what it has to do with being behind the wheel

Taking advantage of what Jason calls the zigzag payoff, many of us limit ourselves to certain skill sets to break the glass ceiling. In a nutshell, tap into the core interests that drove you to develop the skills that make what you are doing (and perhaps feeling trapped) possible.

The power to ask yourself what I have What do I need? What is available?

Assessing the costs of action and the costs of inaction

Do new things as experiments rather than long-term commitments

What people who fear losing their jobs or ventures in the age of generative AI can do

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, or simply interested in becoming the best version of yourself, this is an episode you don’t want to miss. .

Noah Esched: Recognized as a thought leader by The Daily Telegraph. Her book “The Smart Marketer’s Guide to Google Adwords” became a #1 bestseller on Amazon. Her Digital Her marketing agency, Bold Digital Architects, has won several industry awards. She previously co-founded and distributed Israel’s only national student magazine and is a licensed attorney. (Hebrew University graduate) and journalist.

Ronen Menipaz: Israeli investor, entrepreneur, technology advisor and founder of numerous business ventures in the entertainment, adtech and fintech sectors. During his 25 years of entrepreneurial experience, Ronen has been involved in over 100 startups in Israel, 30 of which he founded or co-founded. Two of his startups have gone public, five have been sold, and four of his are now privately profitable companies.

