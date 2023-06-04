Artificial Intelligence: Challenging the Status Quo





Getting AI regulated properly is one of the most pressing problems facing our species, and one of the most delicate. AI has the potential to improve most aspects of our lives. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says the impact will be “worse than electricity or fire.”

It can also cause us serious damage. In one survey of AI researchers, 48% thought the impact would be “extremely bad,” meaning there was at least a 10% chance that it would lead to human extinction.

How can you maximize the benefits and minimize the drawbacks of new technology?

This is the central subject of an important new book by two eminent economists. Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson are professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of his leading temples in technology worship. Acemoglu is co-author of Why States Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty (with James Robinson). Johnson is the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund. In “Power and Progress: Our Millennial Struggle for Technology and Prosperity,” they look at 1,000 years of technological innovation to understand the impact his AI may have.

The answer they have come up with is not rosy, but they have come to that conclusion with irritating Brahmin populism. This is a book for those who hang out in anointed innovation districts like Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, or in the privileged halls of Harvard University.

Acemoglu and Johnson reject the technological optimism that technology will inevitably lead to progress at the heart of some liberalism. They say nothing is automatic for new technologies to bring widespread prosperity.

Throughout history, powerful elites have seized control of new technologies and used them to enrich themselves and extend control over their subordinates. It is not simply a matter of extracting the surpluses created by increased productivity. This involves distorting the way technology is developed and applied so that one group benefits more than another.

Here are some examples from this book. Medieval agricultural improvements (improved plows, crop rotation, mills) enriched landowners and clerics, but made life worse for peasants. Eli Whitney’s cotton gin greatly increases the productivity of the cotton industry by facilitating the separation of plant fibers from the sticky green seeds, entrenching slavery and expanding its adoption in the United States. was helpful. Thanks to a combination of outsourcing, reengineering, and ideology, the technological revolution since the 1980s has allowed Boss to keep his workers’ incomes steady while also allowing them to enjoy a prosperous life.

The authors acknowledge that technological advances are often the work of challengers to the status quo. Britain’s Industrial Revolution was driven by the self-taught ‘middle class craftsmen’ who revolutionized production with steam while the elite strode. The inventor of the rocket train, George Stevenson, was the son of poor, illiterate parents in Northumberland. Richard Arkwright, who revolutionized the textile industry with his innovations, was the son of a tailor. But these technologies and their makers were eventually adopted by the ruling class.

Opponents may emerge to redirect technology from empowering elites to creating shared benefits. The authors admire the combination of electoral competition, trade union power, and intellectual and political reform. But the authors fear that AI is exploding into a world where such power has been eviscerated. Big business enjoys more power and prestige than ever since the Gilded Age, organized workers are poor, and democracy is ruled by money. The winning formula (innovation and leadership) has been replaced by the losing formula (letting the elite control technology).

In Acemoglu and Johnson’s view, the digital revolution has already been hijacked by selfish elites. The computer hacker dream of distributed power and open innovation has been replaced by the hellish world of tech giant oligopoly. These use machines and algorithms to replace workers. They monitor their employees to squeeze more surplus value.

“One of the things we hear consistently from workers is that they are effectively treated like robots because they are monitored and supervised by automated systems.” said one of the labor advocates cited in the book.

The new oligopoly has given rise to surveillance capitalism, an economic system that collects more information about all of us to sell to advertisers. These advertisers, like media tycoons, can use this information to more effectively manipulate the masses, personalize advertising, shape the information landscape, and play with people’s emotions. . The result is a fundamental challenge to John Stuart Mill’s nineteenth-century notion of the sovereign individual.

The authors’ main concern about AI is not that it does unexpected things like blowing up the world, but that’s undesirable. It means intensifying the current regime of surveillance, labor substitution, and emotional manipulation. Their grand solution is to use public policy to refocus new technology from “machine intelligence” to “machine utility.” But they warn that public opinion must be educated and democracy recharged before it has that chance.

The book proposes an interesting set of policies to create a better future. Provide government subsidies to develop more socially beneficial technologies. Refuse to patent technology intended for worker or citizen surveillance. Eliminate tax incentives for replacing labor with machines. Dismantle the big tech companies that have enjoyed market share since the days of American industrialists John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie. Repeals Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which protects content hosted by Internet platforms from legal actions and regulations, and imposes a digital advertising tax.

The belief that something has to be done with technology doesn’t seem as original as Acemoglu and Johnson think. The book’s first sentence reads, “Every day we hear from business owners, journalists, and politicians that the world is on the cusp of a better world thanks to unprecedented technological advances. “is. In fact, most of us hear the opposite every day.

When it comes to AI, many of the public and the media have concerns. Elon Musk joins dozens of tech luminaries calling for a six-month pause in creating cutting-edge forms while they embrace the implications. The recently turned 100-year-old strategist Henry Kissinger fears that efficiency-maximizing AI will take future military conflicts in unprecedented barbaric directions.

Rather than the one-way journey to tech doom envisioned by its authors, we may be in the midst of making an important choice. Indeed, I finally reconfirmed the mill.

There is a certain willful shortsightedness in this book. Acemoglu and Johnson say little about the benefits technology innovation brings to consumers. For example, the most surprising aspect of 19th-century innovation is its impact on general quality of life, not on wages, as the authors argue. People who lived in darkness were able to awaken light after sunset thanks to electricity. Railroads have made it possible for people who have never been more than a few miles from home to travel across the country.

Technology’s role as a liberator accelerated in the 20th century. Consider the role of radios in bringing entertainment to isolated farms, or the role of washing machines and vacuum cleaners in reducing time spent on household chores. These profits are not the result of benevolent intellectuals distributing their surplus for the common good, but the result of capitalists pursuing profits by selling what they want to the people.

The authors have a distracting way of dividing the world into elites (bad) and people (good). In fact, the elite also includes many reformers, including libertarian traders like Robert Peel, who repealed the Corn Act in 1846 and ushered in an era of affordable breakfasts. People are not necessarily angels. Trade unions have been an obstacle to the introduction of new technologies. After fighting for years to block the introduction of electronic printing, British printing unions were notorious for restrictive practices and employing ghost workers.

Acemoglu and Johnson fail to recognize the extent to which the “citizen” can sometimes act as a vested interest rather than an apostle of the common good. The trick is to strike a balance between allowing the market to generate (often unexpected) profits through competition and preventing the market from being distorted by special interests. This is only possible by having a clear view of both the ‘national’ and the ‘elite’.

Big Tech, for all its sins, has provided us with an electronic marvel that puts much of the world’s knowledge at our fingertips. AI has already begun to do the opposite of what the authors claim the oligopoly is attempting to do. AI makes it easier to find and present information, empowering regular workers by providing all of us with our own research assistants.

The authors are rightfully concerned about how the Chinese government is using the digital revolution to spy on and oppress its citizens. But what about India? Thanks to tech billionaire and Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, India has introduced the world’s largest biometric identity system, providing digital identities to 1.3 billion Indians. People who once had no means of proving their identity now have access to unemployment benefits, bank accounts and mobile services. This simultaneously revolutionized the lives of the poor and increased the state’s ability to monitor its citizens.

The history cited as part of the discussion in the book is also crude. The claim that “England produced little lasting value throughout the Middle Ages” may surprise fans of Oxford, Cambridge, Chaucer’s writings, or Magna Carta.

It’s a pity that this book is so rough. That’s because Acemoglu and Johnson highlight serious concerns about the evolution of the tech industry. The liberating power of the internet has arguably been degraded by the marriage of Google and advertising (something founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin never thought of when they were in school). The Internet is now being used not only to democratize information, but also to entice us into buying things we don’t need. AI’s liberating power will surely be similarly limited and distorted.

But the author’s perspective limits the book’s appeal. In their view, “hate speech” always comes from “white supremacists” and never from, say, the anarchists and antifa activists who turned Portland into a riot zone. There are many people on the right who are similarly concerned about the power and direction of technology. Conservatives also worry about the ability of technology companies to get rich by directly intervening in the most vile aspects of human nature. The best way to create a new regulatory regime is to build a broad coalition that includes the right.

Nothing is inevitable when it comes to technology directions. Those in power can direct it toward narrow interests rather than the common good. A clear visionary coalition of stakeholders can guide it in a more enlightening way. Time may be running out given the pace of AI advancement, but there is still time to save yourself from digital slavery.

