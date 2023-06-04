The Future of Autonomous Vehicles and Road Safety





A 2021 report by consulting firm PWC, titled “Digital Auto Report,” estimates that by 2035, 14% of registrations in Europe, China and Japan will be self-driving cars. .

Achieving these numbers will require significant advances in software by automakers. Additionally, PWC predicts that by 2025, 45% of progress in the automotive industry will come from software development.

To achieve fully autonomous driving without driver intervention, vehicles must adapt and integrate advanced technologies. Nevertheless, there are many driver assistance systems that are a step towards future solutions.

Self-driving car as a driving support device

Self-driving cars have the necessary computer systems to do so, so they can simulate humans in terms of driving, controlling, and operating the vehicle. These vehicles do not need to be driven by a driver, but for the time being they are actually concepts divided into several levels offering different kinds of autonomy depending on the evolution of technology and the required regulations.

In order for cars to drive autonomously and have a positive impact on traffic safety for drivers, passengers and other road users, the technologies implemented must be aware of their surroundings through analytics. In this regard, the driver can choose the destination, but does not have to control the car.

Which technology will change the way we drive?

For a car to be considered self-driving, it must understand the environment in which it is driving. In this context, advanced technologies such as camera-based computer vision and global positioning systems have been implemented. These developments involve collecting important information from the surroundings, mainly to identify routes, road signs, other vehicles, pedestrians or obstacles of any kind.

Such vehicles can also receive information from the outside through collision avoidance assistance systems. The technology uses sensors to analyze distance and adjust speed to minimize the risk of collisions. For example, an adaptive cruise control system intervenes in the vehicle to avoid a collision. This installation aims at constant control of the distance to the vehicle in front and behind.

Another important technology for self-driving cars is traffic sign detectors. This is a breakthrough technology developed by synchronizing the car’s front he camera and sensors. In this way, the car can adapt its driving behavior to the signals it encounters in its environment.

To this end, vehicles must incorporate global positioning systems such as GPS, computer vision through cameras, and connectivity through sensors that can exchange information with other elements. .

level of self-driving

There are six levels of autonomy, depending on the technology used. The first level is 0. It takes a human to have full control of the vehicle, and we don’t have the tools for this. Level 1 features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for driving assistance such as automatic braking, cruise and stability control. Level 2 includes motion control with lane keeping and control functions and partial level automation.

Level 3 has a higher level of autonomy than the previous level, but still requires driver intervention. It is expected to enter into force in 2023. Levels 4 and 5 are highly and fully automated and are believed to require no human intervention.

Road safety benefits of self-driving cars

Industry experts have debated the benefits, drawbacks, and concerns of self-driving cars for years. All these issues are related to driver responsibility and road safety. A 2020 study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that 94% of road accidents worldwide are caused by human error. Self-driving cars have been presented as the most innovative technology that can rectify this situation. The publication points out that only about a third of accidents caused by human error can be avoided in such vehicles. Self-driving cars can react faster than humans, but technology doesn’t always react instantly.

However, self-driving cars and the future of road safety go hand in hand, and the technology will help reduce accidents caused by perception errors such as distractions and poor visibility, and minimize problems in driver prediction, planning and decision-making. helps keep it down.

Artificial intelligence as a foundation for the evolution of autonomous driving

As experts in the IIHS report point out, the number of accidents that can be avoided will depend on how self-driving car software is programmed. In this context, they allude to the introduction of artificial intelligence that allows for more instant reactions to danger.

Successful implementations include, for example, installing AI sensors to avoid traffic rule violations, which the study identified as the cause of 38% of accidents. This prevents about 72% of accidents.

Advances in AI are key to enhancing vehicle autonomy. Thanks to deep learning innovations, especially pedestrian detection systems, detection system error rates have been reduced by up to 100 times.

Perception and optical perception are the areas that have undergone the most changes in this automotive context, but AI is also powering predictive systems, mapping, or simulation.

The main challenge for the industry is to integrate autonomous driving into any conceivable situation, including heavy rain, snowfall and hail. In this regard, AI emerges as a key technological support to establish autonomy and achieve new goals.

