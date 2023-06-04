India looks to Israeli technology to improve water treatment system





India’s Punjab state is eyeing Israeli technology to improve its water management system in a new partnership between the two countries.

The decision was made following a round-table event between Dr. Liol Asaf, Water Supply Officer at the Israeli Embassy in India, and Neeraj Garawat, Senior Water Resources Expert at the Israeli Embassy in India.

The government of Punjab has announced that it will combine Israeli technology with indigenous innovation to develop cost-effective and sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure in the state.

The company aims to develop 500 smart villages using web-enabled devices to provide 24/7 water and sanitation at an estimated cost of $546 million.

Punjab Water and Sanitation Department will also address wastewater and solid waste management by installing an estimated $157 million plastic waste management unit, material recovery facility, biogas plant and sludge treatment plant It’s planned.

Water supply is a major problem across India, with many rural areas lacking clean water and unable to supply it to their households, forcing women to fetch and carry water daily. Most villages lack the resources to invest and ensure clean supplies for each household.Courtesy: McKay Savage, London, UK, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Punjab Water and Sanitation Minister Bram Shankel Jinpa said the government of Punjab is very concerned about declining groundwater levels in the state and is working to improve water quality in rural chuppahs. rice field.

He said groundwater availability in villages has declined significantly over the past 35 to 40 years.

Dr Asaf said: “Israel has developed a technology that can reuse 90 percent of treated wastewater. [sewage treatment plant] In Israel it is developed near agricultural land and connected with irrigation.

The solutions needed in India are similar to those developed by Israel. Community engagement, stakeholder capacity building and private sector participation play a key role in successfully addressing water quality, sanitation and groundwater recharge challenges. “

