Custom Gmail Routes in Google Workspace Created or Modified | Flexible Security Solution [8.8]





Creating or modifying custom Gmail routes in Google WorkspaceEdit

Detect when custom Gmail routes are added or changed in Google Workspace. Attackers can add custom email routes for outgoing emails to route these emails to their own inboxes that they choose for data collection. This allows attackers to obtain sensitive information from emails and attachments such as invoices and payment documents. By default, all mail from current Google Workspace users with accounts is routed through your domain’s mail servers as incoming and outgoing mail.

Rule type: Query

Rule index:

filebeat-* logs-google_workspace*

Severity: Medium

Risk score: 47

Running distance: 10m

Search index: now-130m (date math format, see also additional lookback times)

Max alerts per run: 100

References:

tag:

Elastic Cloud Google Workspace Continuous Monitoring SecOps Collection Survey Guide

Version: 105

Rule creator:

Rule License: Elastic License v2

## Triage and Analysis ### Investigating creating or modifying custom Gmail routes for Google Workspace Gmail is a popular cloud-based email service developed and maintained by Google. Gmail is one of many services available to users with Google Workspace accounts. Attackers often send phishing emails containing malicious URL links and attachments to her corporate Gmail account. Since the Google Workspace identity relies on the corporate user’s girlfriend’s Gmail account, if stolen, it would allow attackers to do further compromise from a valid user account. This rule identifies that an admin creates custom global Gmail routes from her Google Workspace admin console. Custom email routes may represent an attempt to covertly forward confidential email to unintended recipients. #### Possible Investigative Steps – Determine the user account that created the custom email route and verify that the user account has administrative privileges. – Review recipients added from custom email routes and sensitivity of potential email content. – Identify the user account and check the ‘event.action’ value for related activity within the last 48 hours. – If your Google Workspace license is Enterprise Plus or Education Plus, search for emails matching the root filter. To find Gmail event logs, go to Reports > Audit & Investigations > Gmail Log Events. – If an existing email is sent and matches the custom route criteria, check the sender and content for malicious URL links and attachments. – Identified URLs or attachments can be submitted to VirusTotal for reputation services. ### False Positive Analysis – This rule looks for custom mail routes across domains created in the Google Workspace admin console. Your administrator may create custom email routes to meet your organization’s requirements. ### Response and Remediation – Based on the triage results, initiate the incident response process. – Disable or limit accounts during investigation and response. – Identify the possible impact of the incident and prioritize accordingly. The following actions can help you get context. – Identify account roles in cloud environments. – Evaluate the criticality of affected services and servers. – Work with your IT team to identify and minimize user impact. – Identify if attackers are moving laterally to compromise other accounts, servers, or services. – Identify any regulatory or legal implications related to this activity. – Investigate leaked credentials on compromised systems or systems used by attackers to reliably identify all compromised accounts. Disable the attacker’s access to the environment by resetting passwords or deleting API keys as needed. Work with your IT team to minimize the impact on business operations during these actions. – Review the privileges assigned to relevant users and ensure that the principle of least privilege is adhered to. – Implement security best practices [outlined](https://support.google.com/a/answer/7587183) by Google. – Identify the initial vector exploited by the attacker and take steps to prevent re-infection via the same vector. – Use incident response data to update logging and audit policies to improve mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). ### Important information about lag time for Google Workspace events – According to Google documentation, Google Workspace administrators can expect a delay of several minutes up to three days from the time an event occurs until the event appears in Google Workspace Admin/Audit. You may observe lag time. log. – This rule is configured to run every 10 minutes he with a lookback time of 130 minutes. – To reduce the risk of false negatives, consider reducing the interval at which the Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) Filebeat module polls Google’s reporting API for new events. – By default, ‘var.interval’ is set to 2 hours (2h). Consider changing this interval to a lower value such as 10 minutes (10 minutes). – For more information, please refer to the following references. – https://support.google.com/a/answer/7061566 – https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/beats/filebeat/current/filebeat-module- google_workspace.htmlevent.dataset:”google_workspace. admin” and event.action:(“CREATE_GMAIL_SETTING” or “CHANGE_GMAIL_SETTING”) and google_workspace.event.type:”EMAIL_SETTINGS” and google_workspace.admin.setting.name:(“EMAIL_ROUTE” or “MESSAGE_SECURITY_RULE”)

Framework: MITER ATT&CKTM

tactics:

Technology:

Sub technique:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/security/current/prebuilt-rule-8-8-3-google-workspace-custom-gmail-route-created-or-modified.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos