You don’t have to let the AI ​​win





rest assured. AI doesn’t have to replace you. So long as it is wise to work with AI rather than against it.

We know technology has made amazing progress. Really made. AI has the ability to examine past data and predict the future. However, I would argue that these predictions require human intervention to truly innovate. The challenge is to help humans keep up with robots.

I am honored to work with Sina Iyengar, a resident officer and wonderful professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business. She has developed a new theory of innovation and has just published Think Bigger: How to Innovate, the definitive book in the field. Her thesis and graduate course emphasize the fact that all innovation is based on what happened before.

Highway “Ford Ward”

For example, Henry Ford had to solve the problem of producing cheaper cars. This meant that the time and cost of manufacturing had to be reduced. he identified his problem. If Ford had his AI, he could have researched where he could buy cheap tools, cheap paint, and cheap labor, but his AI couldn’t come up with Ford’s ultimate solution. may not have been.

Iyengar teaches students to break down their problems into bite-size pieces and see how others have successfully solved them. She makes you look inside and outside your business area.

Ford needed to reduce the amount of time it took employees to assemble cars on the assembly line. (By the way, it wasn’t Ford who came up with the idea for the assembly line, it was Oldsmobile. Ford just adapted this previous success to its own factory.)

On Ford’s old assembly line, the cars were stationary and workers moved from car to car with all their tools. This slowed down the assembly line. Maybe the AI ​​will do some research on how to speed things up for him. But when Ford looked for other successful assembly lines, he found that the slaughterhouses were moving carcasses, not workers. He realized that this also applies to his own factory. Look, it’s innovation. Now we can build cheaper cars faster.

The amazing leaps in productivity of the Industrial Age have occurred because humans have figured out how to best organize the workforce around new technologies. In other words, humans worked in tandem with machines.

AI garbage will eventually get smarter

I argue that humans need to participate in the process of cooperating with AI. AI can efficiently “put the trash in” and “take the trash out”, but it is not yet capable of making revolutionary leaps.

Mr Iyengar told me: “The rise of AI technology will not replace humans or our jobs. When AI tools are integrated into the workplace, people will be able to create new options. helps us see unique combinations of old ideas that we couldn’t see, which is essential for innovation efforts.”

I agree that jobs are changing and workers need to be educated to learn new skills. For example, when Ford made his company’s cars available to the masses, the blacksmith needed to find a new job, and he did.

I also agree with historian Louis Hyman’s assessment in The New York Times that AI will not necessarily eliminate jobs, but rather boring ones. He suggests that people will be freed up to be more creative and innovative.

Hmmm white collar job

Much of the work in the office is now based on organizing data for better management control. Your boss needs to know how things are going and decide whether to stay on course or change course. Organizing that data is tedious.

I remember doing cash flow statements when I was an intern at Chase. shoot me It would be nice if AI could give us that data so we could use our brains to analyze whether we should lend money to companies. Instead of just figuring out how to balance a boring cash flow statement, you would be able to solve more complex strategic problems.

All this is good, but how do we ensure that US workers keep it up? This is the new conundrum. To maximize innovation and productivity, your workforce must work in tandem with AI.

In a rapidly changing world, are companies preparing their employees to stay ahead?

educate employees

The answer is obvious, but maybe not so obvious. The blacksmiths needed new skills, but who would teach them? Our recruits need training too. A higher education degree is great, but I would argue that it is only the “gateway” to further education. The world is changing too fast to rest on the laurels of an advanced degree. If you don’t keep up, you will be left behind.

Companies have the greatest stake in keeping their employees educated. But unlike computers, you also need to keep your employees happy and motivated.

Many high-touch industries, such as healthcare, still need humans, and those humans need to keep up with the technological revolution. They must be able to incorporate new technology into their protocols to focus their superpowers where they are needed.

It would be great if AI could provide all the background data, DNA profiles and historical comparisons about patients. Humans and robots work together to perform unique surgeries. It would also be great if AI could recommend future medical pathways that worked… but can AI talk to patients? Will it take care of them? Change bandages? not yet.

step up to catch up

I looked for companies that listen and stay ahead of the changing demands of employers and employees in the workplace. I found Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions, which provides employee education benefits. We spoke with Dr. Jill Buban, who leads the learning ecosystem at EdAssist, about his work designing and implementing cutting-edge educational and benefits packages that help employers attract top talent in this tight labor market.

“AI is changing the way we work and learn,” says Buban. “Today, businesses that want to create a forward-thinking, innovative and motivated workforce must provide upskilling and reskilling opportunities to keep up with the new economy of AI and beyond. .”

new world

Humans have always adopted and innovated. They discovered a way to communicate by moaning, which became language, spoken and written. They solved the problem of how to communicate over distance by developing the smoke signal, pony express, Morse code, telegraph, and postal system. Technology has also enabled new innovations with the creation of the phone turned into a handheld device. Then came computers, and now AI.

As Iyengar said, all of these innovations build on previous innovations. Even Sir Isaac Newton explained that his ideas did not come from him alone. “If I could see farther, it was by standing on the shoulders of giants.” He also knew the value of continuing education. Although he was a highly educated scholar, he strengthened his education in the natural and scientific worlds throughout his life.

But we cannot rely solely on the shoulders of educational institutions. Today’s workers must also rely on their employers to provide them with ongoing cutting-edge education.

The postal system has put the Pony Express out of business. These riders have had to learn new skills in order to get jobs that are local and less dangerous, such as delivering mail or avoiding dogs. As they did, we can step back from our arrogance and accept that AI need not be a threat, but an opportunity to find innovative solutions to current and future problems.

It’s not a matter of winning or losing. But without proper education and innovation methods, we all lose.

