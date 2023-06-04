AI-style transfers quickly scale one design to many assets





StyleDrop learns the style of any image and helps recreate it with generative AI models. Google’s method outperforms other methods such as Dreamboot, LoRA, and Textual Inversion.

Google’s new method allows you to use Muse’s text image model to synthesize images in a specific style. StyleDrop captures the complexity of custom styles such as color schemes, shading, design patterns, local and global effects. According to Google, you only need one image of her as input.

StyleDrop learns new styles by fine-tuning a small number of trainable network parameters and improves model quality through iterative training with human or automated feedback.

StyleDrop learns faster and has fewer samples

Specifically, StyleDrop is trained on an input image to generate a set of images to reproduce that image. From these, the highest quality images are selected by CLIP score or human feedback and used for further training. An image is considered to be of high quality if it reproduces the style of the original image rather than reproducing the content.

According to the team, including human feedback, the entire process takes less than three minutes. That’s because StyleDrop needs fewer than 12 images of him for iterative training, they said.

According to the team, StyleDrop outperforms other methods of style transfer from text to image models such as Dreambooth, LoRA, and Imagen’s text flipping and stable diffusion.

We compared StyleDrop with Muse to other methods and models. | Image: Google

Share StyleDrop for styles and Dreambooth for objects

“StyleDrop is significantly better than previous approaches, allowing us to capture nuances in textures, shading and structure across a wide range of styles, and we have found that we have greater control over our styles than before,” said the team. I’m here.

Teams can also combine StyleDrop and Dreambooth to learn and create new objects in different styles as images, and use Muse’s methods to create custom objects with custom styles.

StyleDrop learns styles and Dreamboot learns new objects such as dogs. | Image: Google

We see StyleDrop as a versatile tool, one of its use cases is to enable designers and companies to train with their own brand assets and rapidly prototype new ideas in their own style. is to For more information, please visit the StyleDrop project page.

