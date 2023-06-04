Google Removes 32 Malicious Chrome Extensions: 75 Million Downloads





In a recent development, Google removed 32 malicious extensions from the Chrome Web Store. The total number of downloads was 75 million. These extensions had the ability to modify search results and push spam and unwanted ads. Although it appears to have legitimate functionality. However, cybersecurity researcher Wladimir Palant found that these extensions contain malicious code that is cleverly disguised so that users are unaware of the potential risks.

Palant analyzed the PDF Toolbox extension and discovered that it contained code disguised as a legitimate extension APIwrapper.This code allowed serasearchtop[.]com domain to inject arbitrary JavaScript code into websites visited by users. Exploit possibilities range from injecting advertisements into web pages to stealing sensitive information. Palant did not observe any malicious activity, but the purpose of the code remained unclear.

Google Removes 32 Malicious Chrome Web Store Extensions With 75 Million Total Downloads

Giztina news of the week

Palantlater found the same suspicious code in another 18 Chrome extension. On Youtube he had 55 million total downloads, including Autoskip and Soundboost. Despite Palant’s attempts to report the extension to Google, the extension remained available in the Chrome Web Store. After confirming its malicious nature, Avastlater reported the extension to Google and expanded the list to his 32 entries.

Avast emphasized that these extensions are adware that hijack search results to display sponsored links, paid results and, in some cases, malicious links. The 75 million downloads figure sounds worrying, but Avast suspects the number was “artificially inflated.” Users are aware that removing an extension from the Chrome Web Store does not automatically deactivate or uninstall the extension from their browser, so manual action is required to eliminate the risk. Please note in particular.

This incident highlights the importance of being careful when downloading extensions from the Chrome Web Store. It is important to thoroughly research the extension and double check the required permissions before downloading the extension. Users should also pay attention to extension reviews and ratings before downloading them, as they can be a good indicator of their potential risk.

Google takes your safety and privacy seriously and has policies in place to keep you safe. However, incidents like this show that malicious actors can still break into the Chrome Web Store. Therefore, it is important for both users and developers to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid such incidents in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2023/06/03/google-removes-32-malicious-chrome-extensions-75-million-downloads/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos