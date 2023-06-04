Travel this summer with 6 Google and ChatGPT AI companions





Dreaming of escaping but don’t know where to start? Six AI companions will help you plan your perfect trip.

Topping the list is Roamaround.io, a ChatGPT trip planner launched in February by former Googler Shie Gabbai.

It urged people to find fun things to do in Tokyo in June, suggesting some off-the-beaten-path options along with popular ones. These included a morning hike to Mt. Fuji via the Yoshida Trail, and an afternoon visit to the Ghibli Museum to watch anime. Hayao Miyazaki’s movies, and the Shimokitazawa rave scene at night. Other recommendations include boat rides on Lake Okutama, tours of Odawara Castle, the Little Prince Museum, Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum, Tsukuba Space Center, Rappongi, Ginza, Akihabara and other trendy districts. A beautifully detailed itinerary with photos and links all in one. Visit the TripAdvisor Viator site.

google bard

Google Bard (bard.google.com) offers a detailed itinerary with photos and links. Tokyo’s list includes the famous Hachiko statue near Shibuya Crossing, Takeshita Street in Harajuku for fashionable cosplay, strolling through the gardens of the Imperial Palace, watching a sumo match at Ryogoku Kokugikan, and taking a scenic train trip to Hakone Caldera. It is included. Enjoy hot springs, boating on Lake Ashi, and spectacular views of Mount Fuji. We also recommend Robot Restaurant in Shinjuku, home to giant, laser-lit robots dancing, which Time Out reports closed, so we recommend always checking the website before making plans.

Expedia

Expedia has teamed up with ChatGPT to provide detailed itineraries in its iOS app. For Tokyo, do a tea ceremony at Meiji Jingu Shrine, visit Tokyo’s oldest temple, Senso-ji Temple, shop at Asakusa Market, stop at Tsukiji Market for some of the world’s freshest sushi, and Yoyogi. I suggest having a picnic in the park.

Kayak

Kayak with ChatGPT integration is the ‘best time to travel’ to travel to Tokyo in October instead of June due to cheaper air fares, still good weather (around 66 degrees Fahrenheit) and less crowds released the tool.

snapchat

According to Snapchat AI assistant MyAI, the best times to visit Tokyo are spring (late March to early April), when the weather is mild and the cherry blossom season, and autumn (October to November), when the leaves change color. There is no mention of the Tokyo Game Show in late September, but there are interesting places to visit, such as Harajuku Cat Street, which is lined with unique cafes and boutiques, and restaurants such as Yoyogi Park Yakitori Yokocho and CoCo Ichibanya Curry House. ing. It was also the only chatbot, albeit a sponsored one, to suggest Capsule Hotel Shinjugi 510 and his Airbnb extended stay as a unique and affordable lodging experience.

Chat GPT

The ChatGPT iOS app offers to warn against summer typhoons, visit enchanting Odaiba Seaside Park, Palette Town, Rainbow Bridge, shop in Omotesando, and enjoy views from Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree. I also recommend the observatory of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.

Coveted features such as ‘Map My Trip’, ‘Find My Fare’ and ‘Book My Booking’ have yet to roll out, and the free ChatGPT and Snapchat MyAI tools are not yet connected to the internet. , it will be possible to chat with an AI companion for travel planning. It will be a major application for generative AI. Not only does it save time in getting an overview of the land, it also offers a fun armchair trip for those who want to explore it virtually.

