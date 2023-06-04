Google Pixel 8 could get this big chip upgrade





Tensor, Google’s first in-house chipset for the Pixel, was introduced two years ago. With Tensor, Google leveraged his AI expertise to create a “Pixel” experience. We are currently working on the 3rd generation of his Tensor chip. This will be on the upcoming Pixel 8 series phones. According to a report from the Android Authority, the upcoming Tensor G3 features major upgrades, including support for the latest cores, latest storage. Tensor G3 New Core Configuration Google Tensor G3 (codenamed Zuma) is said to feature a new core layout of 1+4+4. This is different from the layout of his Tensor Chop in his two previous generations. 2+2+4. The primary core will be Cortex-X3 and will be clocked at 3.0GHz. The mid-core is four Cortex-A715, each clocked at 2.45 GHz, an upgrade from Tensor G2’s Cortex-A78. For smaller cores, it features four Cortex-A510 cores at 2.15GHz, an improvement over his Tensor generations in the past. These cores are from last year, so on paper the Tensor G3 still lags the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300 slightly. The Tensor G3 CPU upgrade should improve the overall performance and efficiency of the Pixel 8 series. This includes ARMv9 support for enhanced security. Arm’s Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) is implemented to prevent memory-based attacks. Google will also be phasing out 32-bit support, which has already been phased out on the Pixel 7. The new chip also boosts the Pixel 8’s storage capabilities, enabling faster and more efficient UFS 4.0 storage, similar to recent high-end smartphones. Google Tensor G3 comes with Immortalis GPU In addition, the GPU got a major upgrade with Arm’s new Immortalis GPU, specifically the Mali-G715, which offers a significant upgrade including support for ray he tracing increase. Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chip uses “BigWave” blocks to improve video decoding and encoding, including AV1 encoding up to 4k30. The chip can support up to 8k30 encoding, but it’s unclear if this will come. His new TPU upgrade ‘Rio’ boosts clock speeds to 1.1 GHz and a new DSP ‘callisto’ helps with image processing. Despite these upgrades, the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chip modem remains the same as before. The Google Tensor G3 chip is expected to be his 4nm chip manufactured on Samsung’s process. The Pixel 8 series will be available in October 2023.

