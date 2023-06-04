The Google Pixel Buds range is now heavily discounted





Google has made big strides in electronics, including smart home devices and smartphones. In the last few years, Google has also started to venture into the earphone space with his Pixel Buds series. This is surprisingly high quality and very valuable, especially if you need additional access to the Google ecosystem.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are sort of the culmination of Google’s attempt to create affordable earbuds, and many might say they managed to do so at a competitive price. Audio fidelity is excellent in the highs, which makes it great for calls and vocal-heavy music, but degrades somewhat in the mids and lows. It also has ANC, which doesn’t compete with other earbuds from Samsung or others, but it does have a nice little feature that automatically changes volume as you move around in noisy or quiet environments. As for battery life, he gets 5 hours in the earbuds and another 17 hours in the case, about 24 hours total charging time. This is excellent.

Google Pixel Buds Pro — $160, previously $200

Of course, if you don’t mind paying double the price, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of the best earbuds out there, and even a strong contender when comparing the Pixel Buds Pro to the Apple AirPods Pro. . This is impressive. The sound quality is impressive and with his 12mm drivers which are large compared to the A series, ANC is competitive when it comes to high end earphones. The Buds Pro’s default audio balance is pretty good, but one downside is that his EQ isn’t supported. Some of the best in terms of comfort, the Buds application has a lot of customization options that allow you to adjust how exactly you want to control your earbuds. In terms of battery life, I’m getting around 7 hours with ANC on, 11 hours with ANC off, and about 9 hours with the case on. This is a bit shorter than the A series, but about 20 hours total. total charge.

