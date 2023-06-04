Google One VPN Review: Not Worth It In My Opinion





A virtual private network (VPN) is essential for modern web browsing. Everything we do online is tracked, so ensuring your privacy and anonymity is very important.

There are hundreds of VPN services out there, but Google actually offers its own VPN service. The service is free for all Google One plans, as well as for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphone owners. With the upcoming renewal of our subscription to our traditional VPN service, we decided to give Google One VPN a thorough look and review. I paid for Google One and he has a Pixel 7 Pro, so why pay for another VPN, I wondered.

It was easy to see why you should pay for a decent standalone VPN.

What is Google One VPN?

First, in case you didn’t know, a VPN is a system that obfuscates your identity online. It does this by routing your Internet traffic through a remote proxy server. Essentially, it allows you to browse the web without third parties having to tie that Internet traffic specifically to you.

Google One VPN works like all other VPNs. Route your internet traffic through a proxy server and hide your IP address. Google claims it doesn’t log any data and only tracks basic usage information to improve its services. The company has open-sourced some of its VPN material to highlight its commitment to transparency.

If you have a Pixel 7 or pay for Google One, you can access VPN.

Anyone who pays for a Google One subscription gets unlimited access to the VPN. This includes all tiers except the free tier, including the cheapest $1.99/month option. Available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. Although there are restrictions in some countries, the VPN works in most places where Google One is active.

If you have a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, whether you pay for Google One or not, you also have access to Google One VPN. If you choose this method, your VPN will only work on your Pixel 7/7 Pro and you will not be able to access any iOS, Windows, or macOS apps.

In theory, with a $1.99/month Google One subscription, you can protect internet traffic on your phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, and more. So why pay more for another VPN? As we found out during this Google One VPN review, with a VPN you get what you pay for.

Can’t compete with Google’s services

As I mentioned earlier, my paid VPN provider’s subscription was nearing its end, so I checked out Google VPN. Thanks to that service, I’ve become accustomed to certain things. I chose a proxy server location, made sure it was fast, trusted the service not to fail, and in the rare event that it did, an automatic kill switch would kick in and cut all traffic to my device. I’ve grown accustomed to blocking and protecting my devices. data.

After all, Google One VPN doesn’t offer any of these features. I tested Google VPN on a Pixel 7 Pro and a Windows laptop. Both apps offer the simplest functionality on and off.

Google One VPN doesn’t let you choose a server in another country. The connection was also slow.

The inability to choose a country is Google VPN’s most significant limitation. This means that if you activate your VPN in the US, it will use a US-based proxy. If you want to use a proxy in Switzerland instead, you don’t have that option. For those living outside the US or traveling temporarily, this is probably very frustrating. Because getting his US-based IP address is probably the main reason for using a VPN.

During our review of Google One VPN, we also found it to be slow. At home, I use a high-speed Internet service (up to 800Mbps downlink). On my laptop, when connected to Wi-Fi, I get speeds of around 200Mbps on average, depending on where I am in the house. With the VPN on, the speed was more than half. Sure, 100MBps is still pretty fast, but paid VPN services only slowed things down a bit under the same conditions.

Additionally, Google’s VPN was completely unreliable. It randomly disconnects for no reason. To make matters worse, neither the Android nor Windows app has a kill switch feature for VPNs. This means that when the connection drops, it suddenly reveals what I was doing at that moment.

Even if I could use Google’s VPN for free, I wouldn’t use it.

These four major issues make Google One VPN virtually useless for my needs. Even if it’s free, I don’t want to use it.

I think it’s still okay when you’re in a pinch

We fully understand that some people don’t need an advanced VPN. I need her VPN for work along with my normal privacy, so my usage is probably higher than others. He probably turns on the VPN at least once a day. We have someone on our team who keeps his VPN active 24 hours a day.

Those who don’t need features like me may appreciate free access to Google One VPN. If you turn it on less than once a week, you probably don’t care about all the limitations mentioned in the previous section.

If your VPN needs are very basic, Google’s solution will do just fine.

In that sense, Google VPN is very easy to use. On Windows, just install the program, log in with your paid Google One account, and flick a toggle to make your browsing private. For Android phones, go to the Google One app and tap[VPN]to tap[VPN を使用]Just flip a switch. Keep in mind that the Android app is available for all her Pixel 7/7 Pro smartphones as well as anyone paying for Google One.

Just keep an eye on things. He could be booted from the VPN in the middle of something you don’t want to publish. Also, Google One VPN doesn’t support location swapping, so don’t bother using it if you’re trying to get around your country’s media streaming restrictions. Don’t expect blazing fast speeds either. As long as you can work within these limits, you should be comfortable using Google.

Others want a better VPN.

Google One VPN Review: Get a Real VPN

ExpressVPN

If you’re like me and want a VPN that’s fast, stable, and focused on privacy and security, you’re going to want something much more robust than what Google offers. It means that while there are free VPN services out there that are worth it, you will inevitably have to pay for them.

ExpressVPN is our favorite paid service, and worth a look if Google One VPN doesn’t satisfy you. It offers a completely no-logging policy, the ability to switch locations, a kill switch, fast speeds, and supports almost any internet-connected device in your home. One of the most expensive options, but you get 3 months of ExpressVPN free when you sign up for a year.

If you’re on a tight budget, ProtonVPN is your best bet. Its free tier is probably the best, but it faces serious limitations like slow speeds, very few locations, limited devices to one of his, and no torrent software. Still, this free option is better than Google One VPN and doesn’t require you to sign up for Google One or use one of his two Pixel smartphones.

But you don’t have to choose between these two. There are more VPN providers than ever before. But it’s sad that Google, one of the biggest and richest companies of all time, can’t offer paying users anything better than this basic option. Hopefully Google will eventually get on the ball too.

