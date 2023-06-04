Google’s AI-powered search experience is too slow





The worst thing about Google’s new AI-powered search experience is how long you have to wait.

Can you remember the last time you waited for a Google search result? Searches are usually instant for me. Type something in the search box and Google will almost immediately spew out an answer to that question, and you can click links to learn more about what you’re looking for, or type something else in the box. This profitable and profitable cycle has turned Google Search into the most visited website in the world.

Google’s Search Generative Experience, on the other hand, has a loading animation.

Let me do a little backup. In his May, Google introduced an feature called Search Generative Experience (SGE) that uses Google’s AI system to summarize search results. The idea is that you won’t have to click through lists of links or type different letters in the search box. Instead, Google just tells you what you’re looking for. In theory, this means search queries can be more complex and conversational than you’ve heard before. However, we will continue to answer your questions.

If you’ve opted into SGE, it’s available only to those who have signed up for Google’s waiting list in our search lab, where you’ll see an AI overview just below the search box. I’ve been using his SGE for a few days and find the response itself to be messy but generally good. For example, when searching where to watch “Ted Lasso”. The AI-generated responses displayed were several sentences long and were factually accurate. It’s on Apple TV Plus. Apple TV Plus costs $6.99/month. wonderful.

Screenshot by Jay Peters/The Verge

But answers are often augmented with many additional elements. On desktop, Google presents source information as cards on the right, but it’s not easy to tell which information came from which source (use another button to find out). On mobile (Google apps only for now), cards are displayed below the summary text. Beneath the query response, you can click through a series of potential follow-up prompts, below which are standard Google search results, interspersed with additional information boxes.

The extra stuff in the SGE results is also not as helpful as it should be. When he showed off his SGE at I/O, Google also showed how the tool auto-generates buying guides on the fly, so I wondered where I could buy Tears of the Kingdom. Softball question. But the results are a mess, with giant sponsor cards littered above the results, and a confusing list of recommended retailers that doesn’t really make it to the list of games, and who exactly those retailers are. There was a google map showing and on the right side there were 3 links. A card that allows you to find ways to purchase games. My search for a red used iPhone 13 Mini didn’t go very well. I wish I had scrolled down.

The increasingly cluttered search screen isn’t entirely new territory for Google. The thing that bothers me most about SGE is that it takes a few seconds before the overview is displayed. An empty colored box appears and the loading bar fades in or out while Google generates an answer to your query. When the search results finally load, the colored box expands, pops up with a Google overview, and pushes the list of links down the page. I really don’t like waiting for this. If I hadn’t done the tests specifically for this article, many of my searches would have quickly scrolled away from most of the AI ​​responses generated so I could click the links.

Get used to seeing these bars. GIF by Jay Peters/The Verge

Confusingly, SGE broke down for me at odd times, even for some of the top search terms. For example, the terms YouTube, Amazon, Wordle, Twitter, and Roblox all returned the error message “AI-powered overviews are not available for this search.” On the other hand, Facebook, Gmail, Apple, and Netflix all returned perfect SGE format answers. But for valid queries, it took what felt like an eternity before the results appeared.

When I was testing, Gmail’s results showed up in about 2 seconds at its fastest. Netflix and Facebook took about 3 1/2 seconds, while Apple took about 5 seconds. But for these one-word queries of his that failed, it took him over 5 seconds to try to load before the error message appeared. This was extremely frustrating when I could have just scrolled down and clicked a link. Both Tears of the Kingdom and iPhone 13 Mini queries took him over 6 seconds to load Internet Eternity.

Scroll down through the SGE results to find something to read or click, especially if you have to wait a long time when you’re not running test queries. And it all just makes the search experience worse for me when I have to tap my feet to wait for SGE answers, which are often filled with crap I don’t want to sift through.

Maybe I’m just stuck in my own way. I like to research sources myself, but I’m basically distrustful of what AI tools say. But after years of wasting my life watching streaming videos and video game loading screens, having to load screens in Google Search is a huge decision. And if you don’t feel you’re getting noticeably better results than what you’ve gotten from just looking at Google’s previous offerings, I don’t think it’s worth waiting for SGE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/23746083/google-ai-search-generative-experience-slow

