Apple WWDC 2023: What to expect from software and hardware





Ringo is secretive. The company is known to be very tight-lipped about future product launches. But for insight into what to expect at our annual hardware event in the fall, you can always rely on Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference centered around new software features across its entire product line. His WWDC this year kicks off with a keynote on Monday, June 5th at 10am PT.

Rumors leading up to the event are usually full of new features for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and most of them will eventually come true. Also, while Apple tends to give some operating systems a bit more preferential treatment than others, the list of new features coming to these platforms in 2023 seems pretty light. Perhaps Apple feels like it’s going all out on something like an entirely new product category.

If you’re familiar with Apple rumors, you’ve seen plenty of headlines about the company’s first mixed reality headset for augmented and virtual reality experiences. After years of press and whispers, it looks like Apple will finally unveil this highly anticipated device at his WWDC. It’s also reported to use an all-new operating system called xrOS that was developed specifically for this headset and should be able to run some key apps at launch, so we’ll see that in action at the conference. may be possible.

Of course this is all speculation. We expected mixed reality headsets to show up at his WWDC last year as well. Whether or not the company delays reveals again, one thing is certain: there will definitely be some new software features coming for existing devices. I’ve heard that Apple may also announce new Mac hardware.

We follow all news on WIRED, run a live blog, and round up the big news. However, to give you an update before the show, here’s a rundown of what to expect at his WWDC this year. We’ll also tell you how to join us for the Monday morning keynote.

iOS17

With iOS 16, Apple introduced the option to add widgets to your home screen that show weather, activity rings, social media feeds, and more. Bloomberg’s Marc Garman reports that this feature could be the basis for new smart home display modes in iOS 17. The feature will wake up whenever your iPhone is locked and laid flat, allowing you to check notifications, weather conditions, calendar appointments, and more, much like Google’s Nest Hub or Amazon’s Echo Show. Light text is used on a dark background for easy reading at a glance.

Additional updates include Apple launching a new journaling app, the ability to sideload apps to comply with European Union regulations, mood tracking within the Health app, and improvements to location services, Garman said. Rumor has it. MacRumors reports that Dynamic Island (the pill-shaped cutout in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that acts like a secondary display) will add features like Siri integration. , It is said that the annoyance of the screen is reduced. main display.

New accessibility features are also expected. The company announced in May that it would release software features for cognitive, visual and speech accessibility and would be available later this year. Among the list of features are a magnifying glass point-and-speak that allows people with visual impairments to easily interact with physical objects with text labels, and a phone or FaceTime call that allows users to type messages. including Live Speech, which can be read aloud to

iPad OS 17

As usual, iPadOS 17 will likely share many of the same features as iOS 17, including the aforementioned smart home display mode, journaling apps, and the ability to sideload apps. The iPad may finally have a health app with mood tracking.

The biggest update seems to center around Apple’s existing Stage Manager feature. Multitasking, introduced last year with iPadOS 16, mimics the desktop computer experience. You can organize your apps so you can see them at a glance, and group, resize, and stack windows. However, this is not the most intuitive feature. According to 9to5mac, Apple is adding webcam support on external monitors, a sleep mode for the iPad display when the external display is turned on, and a resizable dock (through the external display) for a better experience. may introduce more features of

