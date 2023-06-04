How AI Protects (And Attacks) Your Inbox





Aparna Pappu, vice president and general manager of Google Workspace, shared her vision for artificial intelligence to help users explore their inboxes when she spoke at Google I/O on May 10. Pappu explains how the generating AI can whisper in her ear an overview of long email threads, salsa through unread messages while fetching relevant data from his local files and suggesting insertable text to the ground. I showed you how to kneel down. Welcome to the inbox of the future.

Generative AI is poised to fundamentally change the way people communicate via email, although details about how it will emerge remain unclear. A broader subset of AI, called machine learning, is already doing a kind of safety dance long after the user has logged off. Machine learning was a key part of what it used to secure Gmail, Pap told WIRED.

A few accidental clicks on a suspicious email can wreak havoc on your security. So how can machine learning help evade phishing attacks?Google’s product lead and security expert Neil Kumaran says that machine learning examines the language of incoming emails to identify past attacks and phishing attacks. I explain that I can compare. Anomalous messages He can also flag patterns and sniff out weirdness emanating from metadata.

Machine learning isn’t just about flagging dangerous messages when they pop up. Kumaran points out that it can also be used to track down the perpetrators of phishing attacks. It seems that you are evaluating when you create an account. Do we see this account being used for malicious purposes? In the event of a successful phishing attack against your Google account, AI will also be involved in the recovery process. The company uses machine learning to determine which login attempts are legitimate.

How can we extrapolate intelligence from user reports to identify possible attacks that we don’t know about? How can we at least start modeling the impact on our users? increase. As with many questions in 2023, the answer from Google is more AI. This AI instance is not a flirtatious chatbot teasing you with long, late-night conversations. A powerful bouncer who folds his arms and drives out mobs based on algorithms.

Conversely, what is causing more phishing attacks on your email inbox? First letter A, last letter I. For years, security experts have warned about the potential for AI-generated phishing attacks to overwhelm your inbox. His CEO of SlashNext, a messaging security company, Patrick Harr, said that detecting AI with the naked eye is very difficult through dialects and URLs. Just as AI-generated images and videos can be used to create pretty convincing deepfakes, attackers can use her AI-generated text in ways that are difficult for users to detect. to customize phishing attempts.

Several companies focused on email security are working on models and using machine learning techniques to further protect your inbox. “We’re taking a corpus of incoming data and doing something called supervised learning,” said Hatem Naguib, CEO of IT security firm Barracuda Networks. In supervised learning, someone adds labels to some of the email data. Which messages are likely to be safe? Which are suspect? This data is inferred to help businesses flag phishing attacks using machine learning.

This is a valuable aspect of phishing detection, but attackers continue to find ways to circumvent the protection. Last year, a relentless scam about a self-made girlfriend Yeti Cooler giveaway used an unexpected kind of HTML anchoring to evade filters.

Cybercriminals will continue to try to hack your online accounts, especially business emails. Humans using generative AI may be able to better translate phishing attacks into multiple languages, and chatbot-style applications can automate some of the messaging in interactions with potential victims.

Despite all the possibilities of AI-enabled phishing attacks, Aparna Pappu is optimistic about the continued development of better and more sophisticated security protections. She lowered the cost of seducing someone, she says. But conversely, better detection capabilities have been built as a result of these technologies.

