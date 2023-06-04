California law requires tech giants to pay for news





A bill being passed through the California legislature would require internet giants to pay news agencies monthly “journalism royalties” based on articles viewed through their platforms.

A bill to require internet giants to pay for news stories, if passed in California on Friday, will pass even though Facebook owner Meta threatened to remove the news from its platform. rice field.

The California Protection of Journalism Act (CJPA), passed by the state legislature on Thursday and into the hands of the state Senate, requires major online platforms to pay monthly “journalism usage fees” to news providers who publish work on their services. It is the content that obliges.

The bill is intended to help local news outlets, which have been devastated in recent years by advertising revenues diverted to advertising giants Google and Facebook.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone told AFP on Friday that if the bill is enacted, Meta would “instead of funding slush funds that primarily benefit big media companies out of state, Facebook. And I will have to delete the news from Instagram.”

To become law, the bill would need to pass the state Senate and be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The CJPA is like any other pending legislative document around the world.

In Australia, Facebook temporarily blocked news articles in 2021 citing similar laws, and Google threatened to remove its search engine from the country before striking deals to pay multiple media groups.

In the European Union, tech giants could be required to pay publishers copyright fees for links in search results and feeds.

“The CJPA is full of holes. Stated.

“It’s sad that Congress has passed the blame on to the Senate instead of resolving the bill’s flaws.”

The Chamber of Commerce is a trade association with a list of partners including Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta.

A study posted by the chamber concluded that “disinformation news outlets,” including Fox News, would benefit most from California law.

The bill defines an online platform as one with at least 50 million monthly active users in the United States. Either he has 1 billion monthly users worldwide or he is worth over $550 billion based on the stock price.

Money for reporters?

Fees paid will be based on views, and news providers will be required to spend those fees on journalism and support staff, according to the bill’s language.

Stone said the bill’s language means that revenues from the law no longer need to be spent on news reporters.

The bill has been sent to the Senate committee responsible for scheduling the bill’s consideration and vote, according to the California legislative website, but it doesn’t say when it will be voted on.

“Meta’s threat to remove news is undemocratic and inappropriate,” trade group News Media Alliance said in a statement posted.

“We’ve seen this in their playbook before.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month criticized Meta after it said it would block news for Canadian Facebook and Instagram users in response to proposed legislation in Canada.

Canadian law builds on the world’s first Australian New Media Negotiating Code, which aims to force Google and Meta to pay for news content on their platforms.

