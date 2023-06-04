Unbabel strengthens AI translation technology with acquisition of Israeli company Babrik





Unbabel, a leading AI-powered language operations (LangOps) platform, has announced the acquisition of Bablic, a Tel Aviv-based cloud-enabled solution for website localization and translation management.

With this strategic move, Unbabel will strengthen its ability to adapt its website to a global audience, reducing costs, labor and project completion time while offering quality-checked localized languages. will be

The integration of Bablic’s website translation capabilities will allow Unbabel users to easily identify errors and ensure their website is ready to serve their customers.

With 95% of the world’s consumers living outside the United States, the importance of globalization in business cannot be overemphasized. A recent study found that localization can have a significant impact on a company’s online presence, increasing search traffic by 47%, website visits by 70% and conversion rates by 20%. These improvements contribute to better sales performance and better customer acquisition.

By incorporating Bablic into its platform, Unbabel enables its customers to easily translate their websites, resulting in increased global sales, improved SEO, increased website traffic, and higher conversion rates.

Israeli Perspective on Artificial Intelligence (Illustrated). (Credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPASH)

Unbabel co-founder and CEO Vasco Pedro emphasized the importance of a company’s digital footprint in reaching buyers in their local language. “With the acquisition of Bablic, Unbabel is addressing this important factor in the translation industry and truly taking website translation to a level never before seen on the market,” said Pedro.

“Bablic’s strategy and mission are fully aligned with Unbabel and bringing them into our family will have a direct and positive impact on our customers’ digital footprints and drive greater growth and business success through LangOps. will open up opportunities for

State-of-the-art startups in Israel

Founded in Israel, Bablic aims to be the most cost-effective translation management tool for businesses of all sizes. Its solution allows customers to easily control localized content without requiring coding expertise while maximizing SEO benefits.

Bablic enables organic growth of international traffic and facilitates seamless web updates in real-time with customizable translation settings.

Gabriele Manasse, Founder and CEO of Bablic, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Unbabel and the transformation it will bring to the translation industry. “Combining Unbabel’s robust language manipulation services with our capabilities, we are able to deliver the best possible website localization. Leverage the benefits of multilingual SEO to further help businesses grow globally,” he said.

This acquisition represents an important step forward in the development of AI translation technology. It demonstrates the power of integrating AI and automation into language operations to enable businesses to effectively communicate and engage with customers around the world. This advancement enables businesses to expand their reach, grow their online presence, and make meaningful connections with audiences around the world.

