Emotional intelligence is the key to more successful entrepreneurs





Entrepreneurs have a key role in achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This Action Plan has been adopted by all United Nations Member States, including Canada, and is designed to address today’s most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges.

Governments have a central role in achieving these goals, but nonprofits can accelerate this progress through innovation. That’s where entrepreneurs start and own businesses.

Canada has one of the highest levels of entrepreneurial activity in the developed world and was recently ranked among the best in the world for social entrepreneurship. Social entrepreneurship focuses on addressing social problems such as poverty, illiteracy and discrimination.

Canada must continue to foster innovation to maintain its status as an entrepreneurial nation. Our recent research into how societal-level emotional intelligence impacts entrepreneurship can help Canada and other countries achieve this.

About research

Our study, using entrepreneurial activity data from Global Entrepreneurship Monitors in 24 countries, found that entrepreneurship flourished when individuals in society possessed higher levels of well-being, adaptability, self-discipline and sociability. It turns out that

These are traits of social-emotional intelligence, which are measures of the collective emotional intelligence of a particular society. Emotional intelligence refers to an individual’s ability to recognize and understand their own emotions as well as those of others and use that knowledge in decision making.

At a societal level, emotional intelligence plays a key role in dealing with the challenges that exist at different stages of the entrepreneurial process, such as idea generation, launch planning, and company growth.

However, the extent to which each trait of emotional intelligence influences entrepreneurship depends on the type of entrepreneur.

Fostering Commercial Entrepreneurship

Our study found that three traits of social-emotional intelligence—hedonic euphoria, adaptability, and self-control—are likely to drive commercial entrepreneurship. Commercial entrepreneurship leads to innovations that contribute to national economic growth by generating wealth.

1. Hedonistic Happiness

Hedonic wellbeing is one of two types of wellbeing: It refers to an individual’s perception of one’s own life satisfaction, happiness, optimism, and self-esteem.

Hedonic well-being helps individuals overcome difficult situations that arise when working as an entrepreneur by providing them with a sense of control over their situation.

Individuals with high levels of hedonic well-being are more likely to have traits associated with successful commercial entrepreneurs.

People with high self-esteem are better able to handle difficult situations when they arise. (Shutterstock)

2. Adaptability

People with high levels of adaptability are open to new information, willing to let go of preconceptions, and able to adapt to new and challenging situations.

An individual’s ability to adapt in the face of adversity sets them apart for excellence. Highly successful people often have a higher level of adaptability.

In the context of commercial entrepreneurship, being highly adaptable enables entrepreneurs to navigate uncertainty and adapt to changing business environments.

3. Self-control

Self-control is a mental process that helps individuals align their thoughts and actions with their goals, especially during times of adversity.

Self-discipline is beneficial for commercial entrepreneurs because it makes them aware of the strategies needed to maintain their goals in an ever-changing business environment.

Societies with more individuals with higher levels of self-discipline are more likely to promote commercial entrepreneurship, as self-discipline is valuable in running a commercial enterprise.

Fostering social entrepreneurship

Our study found that two traits of social-emotional intelligence, eudaimonic euphoria and sociability, are likely to drive social entrepreneurship. As mentioned above, social entrepreneurship leads to innovations that address social issues.

1. Eudaimonic Happiness

Eudaimonic well-being refers to an individual’s perceived autonomy, self-acceptance, sense of purpose, and ability to manage their environment.

Eudaimonic well-being-related traits motivate individuals to contribute more to the welfare of others through social entrepreneurship.

Eudaimonic well-being characteristics are essential for both types of entrepreneurship, but societies with higher levels of eudaimonic well-being tend to foster environments that are more conducive to social entrepreneurship.

2. Sociability

The American Psychological Association defines sociability as the tendency to seek out companionship, form interpersonal relationships, and participate in social activities.

Sociability has three dimensions: social awareness, emotional management, and assertiveness. This plays a more important role in social entrepreneurship, so societies with more individuals with this trait are more likely to foster social entrepreneurship.

develop emotional intelligence

Canadian entrepreneurship, both commercial and social, needs to thrive to help achieve Canada’s Sustainable Development Goals. To achieve this, Canada needs to implement strategies to increase the emotional intelligence of entrepreneurs.

One way Canada can do this is by investing in programs that monitor, evaluate and diagnose ways to improve the emotional intelligence of entrepreneurs.

Additionally, given that emotional intelligence can be developed through training, companies and innovation hubs need to develop the emotional capacities of their entrepreneurs.

Finally, Canada needs to implement educational curricula focused on developing students’ emotional intelligence and shaping entrepreneurial behavior. By equipping students with emotional intelligence, Canada prepares a generation of entrepreneurs who are ready to build wealth, tackle social challenges and create positive change.

