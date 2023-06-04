Application for Zero Emissions Challenge and Venture Studio Accelerator ($250,000) started





Braid Theory is inviting submissions for the Zero Emissions Challenge and the Venture Studio Accelerator.

Zero emissions challenge leading to Venture Studio designed for teams looking to conduct a pilot project and validate 6-9 TRL solutions.

Startups must be willing and able to travel to conduct pilots and attend the IGNITE22 Summit in San Pedro, California.

The Zero Emissions Challenge and Venture Studio are only open to start-ups providing zero emissions solutions in maritime.

Each company accepted into the program will receive a 2%-3% warrant for 3-5 years, depending on the TRL.

concentration area

Braid Theory focuses on blue economy industries and their adjoining regions.

Braid Theory focuses on three key areas for success, and teams should be prepared to focus on these three areas when joining the program.

Strong, Defendable IP Business Model Product and Market Fit Benefits of Participation Startups work with teams of advisors and instructors to reach milestones, accelerate business growth, and put teams on the road to commercialization lead. Access to unique waterfront facilities in Altacy Port of Los Angeles campus with access to oceanography, robotics and co-working spaces. Service packages valued at $250,000 or more, including use of waterfront space and equipment, legal services packages, benefits and program support. Qualification Criteria Founders of Technology and Science Participation from underrepresented communities and first-time founders All teams must actively participate in curriculum-based instruction as a requirement for piloting solutions there is. All mutually agreed upon milestones and timelines are shared between Braid Theory, the owner of the issue, and Startup. Solutions must leave the lab and be piloted by February 2024 at the latest. The team should have at least her 1 principal investigator, co-founder and 1 (entrepreneurial lead) co-founder. Requires two founders. Teams do not have to reside in the United States to apply. However, at least one of her team members must be prepared to travel to Los Angeles to participate and conduct the pilot.

Participating companies must be from: Carbon Reduction, Clean Energy, Energy and Cleantech, Cleantech, Carbon Capture, Oceans, Marine Freight, Marine Freight, Marine Logistics, Marine Ecology, Marine Pollution, Marine Energy, Bluetech, Emissions Monitoring, Carbon Neutrality, Emissions Management, Carbon Management, Carbon Sequestration, Carbon Mineralization.

How to apply

It doesn’t matter if the fundraising is complete or if there are no earnings yet. Sign up here. The application deadline is Sunday, July 2, 2023.

