



If you deliver daily news or your brand is in the news/journalism space, Google News may be of interest for your content delivery.

Google News is a great way to reach a wider audience and engage with your readers. So how do you get started with Google News and make sure your content is published to the platform?

In this article, we’ll dive into all things Google News, explain what Google News is, why it’s useful, and how to distribute your content with Google News. We also provide important tips to increase your chances of being featured on this platform.

What is Google News and why should I use it?

Google News is a free platform designed to display news articles from various sources on the Internet. Articles are sorted by relevance and date, allowing users to sort by different topics.

These include:

local news

work

technology

entertainment

sports

chemistry

health

Google News aggregates articles from thousands of online sources, including news outlets, local newspapers, and blogs, making it a useful system, especially when you want different perspectives on a topic.

Users can customize their news feed based on what they want to read. It also provides a section called “Recommended”. This section shows articles that Google may be interested in based on your reading history.

So why should you use Google News as a publisher? The main reason is because it allows you to reach a wider audience, resulting in more exposure for your content and ultimately higher traffic levels to your website. is.

You also have the opportunity to increase your brand awareness as being featured on sites like Google News increases your brand credibility.

How to distribute your content on Google News

Now that you know all about Google News and why it’s worth using Google News as a publisher, let’s move on to our step-by-step guide to distributing your content on Google News.

Specify the publication name and location.

To verify domain ownership using Google Search Console (GSC), follow these steps: If you are not using a custom domain (such as one hosted on beehiiv), you will need to add tools such as Google Tag his Manager and Google Analytics within your beehiiv settings. This will allow GSC to verify your account.

Once verified by GSC, click on the publication name at the top of the screen to access publication settings and select the first option in the dropdown list.

From here you can change the publication name, primary language, location, URL, contact information and other website properties.[ビジュアル スタイル]You can add logos and custom fonts from the tab. You can also update your organization’s settings and user permissions from this page.

After completing this section, return to the main screen and[コンテンツ ラベルの追加]Click.

Here you can tell Google more about what your publication offers by selecting a relevant label that describes your site’s content, such as blog, press release, or user-generated. again,[エリア コンテンツ ラベル]You can further define categories for your website in sections. Here you can add URLs and assign specific categories.

Return to the main screen and click Open within the Explore Products section.

Select Edit in the upper right corner.

Select a category and select a country of distribution. Please select a Google property to associate with this publication.

Add sections based on the areas of your website that have content you want to publish on Google News. These may include website feeds, web locations, videos and personalized feeds.

[アクセス グループ]Use sections to restrict content to specific people, such as certified testers. (We don’t recommend doing this if you want your content to reach a wider audience.)

[次へ]You can check the publishing status of the Google News app on the next page by clicking If there are no problems with each section,[公開]to ensure Google News gets the latest news stories.

Tips to increase your chances of being featured on Google News

Now that you know how to get your website’s stories on Google News, here are some simple guidelines to maximize your website’s chances of being featured on Google News.

Content guidelines

One of the most important parts of your website, which must be kept up to date in order to be featured on Google News, is your content. This includes ensuring that the website complies with Google’s guidelines regarding what type of content is appropriate, as well as the quality of the content on the site.

Google has certain policies that must be adhered to regarding the publication of content. The full text of these policies can be found here. Some key points are detailed below to give you a rough idea.

Types of content to avoid (dangerous content, sexually explicit content, etc.)

Ads and Sponsored Content

misleading content

transparency

Ensuring that your website complies with the policies above will help you include your content on Google News.

Website optimization

Another important step in delivering your content on Google News is making sure your website is fully optimized for the platform.

In short, this means that your website is aligned with search engine optimization (SEO) best practices. There are various ways to do this. Start with these ideas for reaching a well-optimized website.

Use relevant keywords in page titles, meta descriptions, and throughout your site content.

Ensure images and videos are used regularly (use proper alt tags)

Structure your content in a way that Google can read it (e.g. title tags, alt tags, etc.).

Make sure your site is mobile-friendly and loads quickly

For more important tips for optimizing your website or blog post, check out our SEO checklist.

Collaborate with other publishers

Working with other publishers increases the chances of your site being featured on Google News.

Google News encourages publishers to work together and co-produce different articles in order to benefit users by linking related articles.

You may indicate to Google that you are aware of this by linking to similar articles within your website content and/or crediting other authors/creators on your site where appropriate. can.

wrap up

We hope this guide has given you the confidence to publish content on Google News and be passionate about spreading the word about your brand.

If you’re worried about not having a website with your own domain, don’t worry. You can use the beehiiv custom URL to link your website content to Google News and start distributing your content.

