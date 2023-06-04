Inside Source Leaks Trivia To Google Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 Processor





With the launch of the Pixel 6, Google introduced an all-new SoC lineup. Dubbed Google Tensor, this chipset lineup is the result of an enduring partnership between the semiconductor division and Google’s own engineering talent. And with the Google Pixel 8 slowly approaching its launch, speculation about the Tensor G3 is all over the place.

Thanks to sources inside Google, we no longer have to rely on rumors and speculation. Well, now we have some concrete data about the Google Pixel 8’s processor. Codenamed Zuma has everything you need for an early glimpse of Google Tensor G3. So let’s see how it actually compares to its predecessor.

Google Pixel 8 will use ARMV9 core

To tell the truth, the Google Tensor G2 that powers the Pixel 7 series was a pretty plain chipset. Its CPU performance was lackluster compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. After all, by the time the Google Pixel 7 device was released, the SoC’s core was already two generations behind the competition.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked Rendering Tensor G2 and Tensor G3 Configurations

To put it more plainly, the Tensor G2 chipset has a 4+2+2 core layout. By comparison, most other chip vendors used a 4+3+1 layout with a single large core. So the only SoC change Google Pixel 7 saw from his Pixel 6 series was an upgrade mid-cluster.

But with the Tensor G3, Google will finally bring the Pixel 8 series up to date. Google completely redesigned the CPU block. 2022 ARMv9 cores are used. Google also changed the core layout. So the new device will not have the usual 4+2+2 setup.

New CPU configuration for Tensor G3

The Google Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 will have 9 CPU cores. 4 of them are small Cortex A510, 4 are Cortex A715 and 1 is Cortex X3. All of these cores have seen a significant increase in frequency. This improvement provides a significant performance boost from Tensor G2.

Additionally, configurations with frequency boosting will put Tensor G3 in line with the performance of flagship SoCs in 2022. But sure enough, the Google Pixel 8 series falls a little behind the recently launched chips that utilize ARMv9.2 cores. A robust cooling system is all you need for your Google Pixel 8 device. Otherwise, the new configuration of the SoC will not provide the best performance. But considering how good the leaked renders look, I believe Google won’t disappoint when it comes to thermals.

Cores G1 (Pixel 6) G2 (Pixel 7) G3 (Pixel 8) Big Cores 2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.8GHz 2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.85GHz 1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.0GHz

Mid-core 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.25GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.3GHz

4x Cortex-A715 @ 2.45GHz

Little Core Cortex-A55 x4 @ 1.8GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz 4x Cortex-A510 @ 2.15GHz

Google Pixel 8 series security upgrade

As Google moves to ARMv9, the Google Pixel 8 series will be able to take advantage of new security technologies. To be precise, Tensor G3 offers ARM’s Memory Tagging Extension (MTE). This technology effectively prevents some memory-based attacks and provides peace of mind against malicious attacks.

Other phones already have this support. However, the support seems to be only on the hardware side. So Android enabled this feature natively. So the Pixel 8’s bootloader will be the first in the Android space.

Giztina news of the week

64-bit only execution

Another big change is 64-bit only code execution. But the Pixel 7 series has already dropped support for legacy 32-bit apps, so this isn’t really new. However, Tensor G2 has 32-bit libraries onboard along with 32-bit capable cores. But this changes with the Google Pixel 8 series.

Devices ship with 64-bit binaries only. However, it is still unknown if the Cortex A510 core is configured to support his AArch32.

First chipset with AV1 encoding

Google Tensor G1 calls it a hybrid architecture for video accelerators. The chipset utilized the generic Samsung Multi-Function Codec IP block. This is the same one found on the Exynos chipset. However, support for AV1 has been explicitly dropped. Basically that’s where the custom BigOcean hardware video decoder block intervenes.

BigOcean supports up to 4K60 AV1 video decoding. Tensor G2 retains the same decoding capabilities on Pixel 7 smartphones, as the hardware block is unchanged. But the Google Pixel 8 series Tensor G3 finally gets an upgrade to the video block. This will reduce the video bitrate on your phone without any quality loss.

Ray-traced onboard graphics for Pixel 8

Google has always focused on graphics units in the Tensor lineup. The original Tensor featured a robust 20-core Mali G78 configuration. It managed to outperform the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888. Google has moved to the new Mali G710 on the Tensor G2, but the benchmarks weren’t very impressive.

But the Google Pixel 8 will be a game-changer in this regard. This fixes a past mistake with Google’s ARM Mali G715. The internal source doesn’t give an exact core count, but it will likely feature a 10-core setup. This will ultimately result in a Tensor G3s GPU with full-fledged ray tracing capabilities. Therefore, we can expect the Google Pixel 8 to improve the overall gaming experience.

Element G3 (8 pixels) G2 (7 pixels) G1 (6 pixels) GPU Core Model Mali-G715 (Immortalis) Mali-G7

Mali-G78 Number of cores 10 7 20 Frequency (shader) 890MHz

848MHz

848MHz Other improvements

Apart from all this, Google Tensor G3 brings an improved TPU for AI smartness. Tensor G3 has an improved TPU version, codenamed Rio. Faster UFS memory (UFS 4.0) is also coming. This allows the phone to be more efficient overall and able to handle larger loads. There will also be GXP to offload more processing. However, a major modem upgrade is not available for Tensor G3.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked Renders

