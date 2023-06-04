Best Google Pixel Watch and Wear OS apps





Wear OS 3 was announced a little over two years ago. Since then, flagship devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Google Pixel Watch have been notable devices that have pushed the platform forward. With Wear OS growing 5x since 2021, it’s no wonder the ecosystem of both first- and third-party apps has come a long way.

In the days of Android Wear and Wear OS 2, I thought of smartwatches primarily as time-telling devices, glorious wrist pagers that let you know when to check your phone. When the platform stagnated before Wear OS 3 came out, I gave up using the Google watch for a while and resorted to the Apple Watch and Fitbit. My wearable habits haven’t changed, and I expected them to stay the same when I brought home the Galaxy Watch 4.

I currently use the app on a daily to hourly basis, especially on my Pixel Watch. Here are some of the best and most notable Wear OS apps that show how Google’s platform has really matured.

Google weather

Google’s Weather app on Wear OS is great and has come a long way since it was just a tile. It’s now a simple feed that starts with the current temperature, max/min, and UV index. All information is displayed on one screen without scrolling. This is followed by rainfall, “next 8 hours”, 5-day forecast, and sunrise/sunset sections.

old and new

However, the best way to get sun information is with tiles that have both countdowns and arcs. Add to that predictive tiles and UV indices, and you can also live update complications on all three watch faces.

Spotify ft. YouTube Music

Thanks to Spotify Connect, Spotify is in many ways the quintessential Wear OS app. Open the application and instantly play/pause and next/back to whatever is playing on any device, from your phone or tablet to your computer or speakers. It’s incredibly fast and convenient, but swiping up (a bit too hidden) gives you access to shuffle and repeat your current queue.

On the other hand, swiping left lets you find something and specify where to play it. Spotify for Wear OS has been updated with a tap to instantly start playing, and a super-convenient tile that gives you quick access to “Heavy Rotation,” the latest podcast episodes, and AI DJ. It also added the complexity of just the Spotify logo, but it’s better than having a full-color app icon that stays green and can’t be themed like the current options. Another big advantage is support for AOD mode/screen that simply notes what is currently playing and the time.

Speaking of songs, let’s talk about YouTube Music for Wear OS. YTM is my streaming service of choice for mobile phones, tablets and the web for a variety of reasons, but definitely not for smartwatches. It doesn’t have the cross-device functionality equivalent to Spotify Connect, and Google shows no signs of replicating it.

At least I can’t be without a driver every day, even when I’m exercising, so I’d like to be able to control my phone client in the Wear OS media app. However, YTM for Wear OS has full access to the YouTube music library, including podcasts with offline and streaming support.

google home

Speaking of controls, the Google Home for Wear OS also follows last month’s redesign.[お気に入り]The addition of tabs and device controls especially for lights and cast media made it great.

Revamped to version 2.66, the app is a simple feed that shows your most frequently used smart devices first. Previously, the app was organized by room, and there was too much tapping and scrolling. The Google Home team has adapted correctly here, but it’s nice to have identical device tiles in the Clock and Phone apps.

Pixel Watch has a quick settings shortcut for Google Home, but complications can be placed on all other devices. All apps should actually provide a simple complication of the app icon that allows accent (and soon dynamic) color themes for the clock face.

WhatsApp ft. Messages by Google

WhatsApp is still a new app in beta, but it came out of the box with support for many Wear OS features. There’s a complication that acts as an unread message count, and tiles let you instantly join a specific conversation and record a voice message right away. It’s a big advantage that the app supports that feature.

Messages by Google, on the other hand, is a little more basic, though fully featured. Last year it was updated with a new icon for 2021 with a direct focus on making conversation history fully readable. I wish it had more features, but Google Contacts has a Favorites tile as a workaround, but it’s already better than most other chat services.

This speaks to the fact that most messaging apps on Android don’t have Wear OS counterparts that allow you to take action after the incoming message notification disappears. A Google Chat or Voice app would be nice, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Notable mentions Over the past year, Google Keep has received a number of updates, from redesigned materials to a richer notes feed. Complications and tiles let you quickly create notes and lists. Also, a single note tile is coming soon. It’s very full-featured, but I wish Google would add AOD support when displaying notes. This is useful for shopping lists in stores. Google Maps supports AOD when navigating. Works without a phone if you have an LTE watch/data connection. There’s also a handy “Whats next” tile for Wear OS apps.

Going forward, Gmail and Google Calendar are coming to Wear OS later this year. Browsing your inbox might be handy, but the second new Google app is more exciting. The current Agenda experience is too basic. Google Calendar is set up to manage your Google Tasks from your wrist.

