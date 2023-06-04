Neo4j and Google Vertex AI Hands-on Workshop Tickets, Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:00 PM





Forward-looking organizations are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to solve problems, create opportunities, and improve core processes such as fraud detection, customer analytics, and real-time recommendations. I’m paying more and more attention.

Join experts from Neo4j and Google to use graph technology to rapidly build accurate, durable machine learning pipelines that scale better than those built on traditional databases. Learn how to deploy.

Designed specifically for data scientists and engineers, this hands-on lab walks you through deploying Neo4j and Vertex AI on the Google Cloud platform. You’ll also learn how to build machine learning pipelines using real-world data powered by Neo4j Graph Data Science. This workshop will enable you to:

Discover use cases that work for your businessLeverage best practices for implementing Neo4j on Google CloudLoad data from Google Cloud into a Neo4js graph databaseExplore relationships and analyze data using Cypher queries Create graphs using data science and export to Vertex AI

As part of the workshop, we will demonstrate the ability to leverage Neo4j and the Vertex AI Matching Engine when analyzing Google Analytics data to recommend products. Learn how to:

Use Neo4j to create recommendations using content-based and collaborative filtering Create embeddings from graph projections Leverage the Vertex AI Matching Engine to provide real-time recommendations

After the workshop, join us for a networking event at our offices. Food and drink will be provided.

The event is free, but spaces are limited, so register now.

Please Note: You must bring your laptop to the session. Sessions are not recorded or co-cast. **

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/neo4j-google-vertex-ai-hand-on-workshop-tickets-623805628427%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos