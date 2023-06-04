Learn about smart manufacturing at NECC | News





Haverhill Northern Essex Community College will host a free summit on the resilience of smart manufacturing on June 16 from 8 am to 4 pm at the Hartleb Technology Center at 100 Elliott Street. The event is sponsored by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, Greater Haverhill Foundation and NECC. .

This event is geared toward small manufacturers, but the general public is also welcome to attend.

Heiva Hill is developing a new Advanced Manufacturing Business Park, a new Life Sciences/Food Tech Innovation Center and expanding the Ward Hill Business Park, which is already home to a number of manufacturers.

Hear from CEOs, leaders and practitioners from industry, academia and government about the industry’s need for smart manufacturing and how to build the factories of the future that are safe, profitable and sustainable. Special focus will be on Governor Maura Healy’s Climate Change Technology Development Plan.

Admission is free, but please register online at tinyurl.com/mr26phk8.

Anti-Cheat Program

The Andover Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Fraud Risk and Prevention Networking Breakfast with The Cambridge Trust on Tuesday, June 13, from 7:15am to 9:00am at the Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street To do.

Learn how to better protect yourself and your business from check, wire transfer, and ACH fraud, and how to identify common frauds.

Guest speaker is FBI Agent Chris Gianajura.

Admission is free and includes complimentary breakfast. For more information or to register, please visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

annual golf competition

Haverhill The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament on Monday 11th September from 11am to 7pm at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road.Shotgun start is 12:30pm

Early bird pricing through June 16 is $200 for singles, $800 for foursomes, and $1,100 for featured foursomes. After the event, enjoy a lobster and steak dinner. To sponsor a Veteran or First Responder, email [email protected].

For more information or to register, please visit haverhillchamber.com.

Bethany Wins Grant

HAVERHILL Bethany Community Services has won a $75,000 Cummings grant paid over three years.

Bethany Community operates apartments in Meribista, Mission Towers and Phoenix Row. With both independent and assisted living options available, nearly 400 seniors called Bethany’s Community Home for supportive services, affordable nutritious meals and transportation, and a range of attractions. enjoy the benefits of social activities and events.

Support from the Cummings Foundation will enable Club Connection Memory Cafe to provide additional support services, said Jared Stewart, president and CEO of Bethany Community Services. This memory cafe provides residents with a safe and interactive environment, allowing them to continue aging in dignity in their communities.

Cummings’ $30 million grant program supports Massachusetts nonprofit organizations that serve and are primarily based in Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties. A complete list of this year’s 150 grant winners and nearly 1,500 past recipients is available at CummingsFoundation.org.

For more information, please contact Beth Grady at 978-374-2160 or email [email protected].

Business exchange event

The Amesbury Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Know Your Neighbor Business Networking Mixer on Tuesday, June 6th from 5-7pm at Studio 15, 6 Chestnut St., Suite 214, Amesbury.

Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members and include drinks, appetizers, and a door prize draw.

To register or learn more, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Psychological Center Wins Two Grants

LAWRENCE The Psychological Center Inc. announced that it has received a $24,000 grant over three years from the Essex County Women’s Fund and a $600,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation.

Women’s Fund grants support programs that continue the journey to resilience through trauma-based care at Pegasus House. And Womens View serves women struggling with substance use disorders and trying to rebuild their lives.

Since 2003, the Women’s Fund has donated more than $3 million to organizations in Essex County that provide gender-appropriate programs for women and girls.

The Psychological Center will also receive a $600,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation over 10 years to support the overall operation of Lawrence’s Women’s View, Pegasus House, Daybreak Shelter, and more.

“I was speechless when I learned about our 10-year award,” said CEO Carina Pappalardo. In today’s economy it takes a lot of creativity for her to run three unique non-profit programs. Rising food, gas, utility, labor, consumables, refurbishment and other program costs affect us differently than some other companies. We do not pass on costs.

The Cummings Foundation has donated $480 million to Boston’s larger nonprofits. A complete list of this year’s grant winners can be found at CummingsFoundation.org.

