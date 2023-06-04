Google orders Sonos to pay $32.5 million for speaker patent infringement





Santa Barbara-based speaker and audio system maker Sonos won a $32.5 million judgment in a lawsuit against Google’s parent company Alphabet after a San Francisco jury found Google infringed a patent on Sonoss speakers. .

Sonos has had several legal battles with Google, dating back to January 2020, when the company targeted the tech giant Google over its Google Home and Nest Audio product lines. ) filed a patent infringement suit. The ITC later ruled in Sonos’ favor, leading to an import ban on several Google devices, and in response, Google decided to strip some consumer products of their functionality.

Google then filed another lawsuit against Sonos in 2022 over its voice control technology, adding fuel to the feud between the two companies. Sonos is known as the originator of the wireless-connected speaker concept, but throughout its history has focused solely on speaker technology and applications, with a market capitalization of his 50 billion dollars compared to Google’s $1.5 trillion. A billion dollar company, relatively small.

The two companies were originally in a cooperative relationship. In 2013, Google agreed to introduce support for Google Play Music into Sonos speakers, but the Sonos court argued that Google used access to the Sonos platform to allow Google to use Google Play Music in its home speakers. The relationship deteriorated due to the blatant and intentional copying of some of the existing functionality. Released in late 2016.

The latest ruling focused on Sonoss’ claim that Google infringed both its speaker and home app patents. A San Francisco jury ruled Google didn’t infringe the Home app patent, but a court ruled that Google did infringe the Sonoss speaker patent, forcing the company to pay the company a total of $32.5 million. ordered. (The court ruled that Google would pay $2.30 in royalties for each of his 14 million or more speakers sold in violation of his Sonos patent.)

The split decision is financially beneficial for Sonos, but $30 million is not much for Google, which had net income of $58.6 billion last year. Originally, Sonos was seeking up to $3 billion in monetary damages, but the court reduced that amount to his $90 million claim, and ultimately the final amount was his $3,000. reduced to just over $10,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.com/2023/06/04/google-ordered-to-pay-32-5m-to-sonos-over-speaker-patent-infringement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos