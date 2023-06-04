Google Docs, Slides, and Gmail Adopt More Exciting Generative AI Features





Generative AI capabilities are all the rage right now, and for good reason. This new technology has ushered in a period of anxiety and optimism given the potential downsides of letting AI do the heavy lifting in certain professional settings. Nevertheless, companies like Microsoft and Google have remained firm in their approach to generative AI, with the latter implementing the technology into existing Workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, Gmail, Slides, Chat and Meet. He has known about the plans to do so since March. The test will start immediately after that. Google now offers additional generation capabilities for apps such as Slides, Gmail, and Docs, which rolled out a few weeks ago.

Prominent among these is the[視覚化のヘルプ]In the panel, you can enter prompts and receive image responses. There is also the ability to add ‘style’ from a selection of photos, illustrations, flat lays, backgrounds, clip art, and more.

[作成]Clicking the button will generate a custom image based on the parameters and styles set within the prompt box. Google states that custom images can take up to 20 seconds before they are ready for presentation.

As 9to5Google highlights, some generative AI additions are also coming to Docs and Gmail, with the latter taking into account old emails in threads to contextualize the ‘help me write’ feature. Get suggestions for Google calls this contextual assistance. As one of the screenshots below shows, this is very useful for rescheduling upcoming appointments, as the AI ​​fills in all the necessary information, including the date and reason for the postponement.

Source: Google

Google Docs, on the other hand, has an auto-generated smart chip for content created with Help me write. This serves as a handy reminder to add fields such as job title and company name to your job description. These new features, which will be introduced to Slides, Gmail, and Docs, are part of Google’s Duet AI for Google Workspace, which was originally announced last month.

Google Search Labs is available to select people in the US, while Workspace Labs is more widely available. Interested users can try out some of these AI features from his dedicated Workspace Labs signup page.

