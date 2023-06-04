Children’s room model collection [PSD] free download





CreativeMarket – A collection of cushion models for the children’s room [PSD] free download. Offline installer standalone setup of CreativeMarket.

CreativeMarket – A collection of cushion models for the children's room [PSD]

The pillows in the nursery mockup collection is a wonderful collection that has been prepared with 10 ready-to-design scenes. You are required to select a scene and then drag and drop your design and create impressive presentations in no time. You can present your products in a very professional way simulating best selling pictures and look at books from famous online stores. You can also download CreativeMarket – 1290 Photoshop Actions [ABR].

With this package you will get a lot of variants in just one package. Templates deliver gorgeous, vibrant colors with amazing depth, eliminating the need for extra clicks or switching between color versions. You can get realistic designs with White Mocca and the models are equipped with advanced transform tools such as puppet transform, allowing you to get lifelike images. This package contains 10 PSD files with pillow mockups and a detailed guide in PDF file format. All in all, this Kids Room Mockup Set is a great set that comes packed with 10 scenes ready to design. You can also download a Creativemarket 6 poster with editable text.

Features

Below are some noticeable features

CreativeMarket – A collection of cushion models for the children’s room [PSD] Technical Setup Details Software Full Name: CreativeMarket – Children’s Room Pillow Mockup Collection [PSD]Setup File Name: Creative_Market_Pillows_in_Kids_Room_Mock-ups_Set_6272135.rar Full Setup Size: 873MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Architecture: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added On: 03rd June 2023 Developers : CreativeMarket.com

System requirements

Before you start CreativeMarket – a collection of models of pillows for the children's room [PSD] Free download Make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 Memory (RAM): 1GB of RAM required Hard Disk Space: 1GB of free space required Processor: Intel dual-core processor or later CreativeMarket – Pillows in Models Children’s room set [PSD] free download

Click the button below to start CreativeMarket – Children’s Room Pillow Mockup Collection [PSD] free download. This is complete offline installer and standalone setup for CreativeMarket – Pillow Collection in Kids Room Mockup Collection [PSD]. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows

Password: 123 This post was last updated on: June 3, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://getintopc.com/softwares/graphic-design/creativemarket-pillows-in-kids-room-mock-ups-set-psd-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

