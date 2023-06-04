



The best price ever has come for the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping the shipping price of the unlocked 128GB version of the 5G smartphone to $699 is another $200 off the regular $899 price. That’s $1 in his last March article, which is a record low and the first time it’s dipped below $700. The increased 256GB capacity model also saves money, dropping the regular $999 price to $799. Packed in a refreshed design with his 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen of the same size as before, the Pixel 7 Pro emerges as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also features a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, centered around a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capability. All this is powered by the new 2nd Gen Tensor G2 chip with over 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We will also detail all the details in our coverage of the launch.

It’s always a good idea to use the savings you get on lead deals to get yourself a lawsuit to protect your new phone. A personal favorite for the money, the Spigens Liquid Air Cover retails for under $16 and is a great option thanks to its sleek design and unique textured finish that enhances grip. I’ve long been a fan of how this case provides extra protection without the usual bulk, and the Pixel 7 Pro version continues to offer that feature.

Elsewhere in Android’s stable, smartphone savings carry over to a notable bundle of modern devices from another brand. OnePlus 11 5G is now bundled with the new Buds Pro 2 for the best price yet. A savings of $180 brings the package down to $699, making it possible to get his two latest debut brands for less. Check out all the best apps and games for your new device, whether it’s the latest from Google or OnePlus, in our latest roundup post.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Features:

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best all-inclusive phone. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, more secure, and has the best photo and video quality ever on a Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch smooth display makes everything beautiful and immersive. It intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 5x telephoto lens with 30x super-resolution zoom. The upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens enhances macro focus and captures every detail.

