Explaining Google’s New Large Language Model





Google was one of the first to adopt generative AI, but is now blinded by the explosive growth of rivals such as ChatGPT and Bing Chat. So Google responded by launching the Bard AI chatbot, to mixed reactions. Recently, the company also began experimenting with displaying AI responses alongside search results. But even more impressive is that Google developed the machine learning model in-house. You may have heard of Google LaMDA around 2020, but the company is now switching AI products to his more advanced PaLM 2.

So in this article, let’s take a closer look at the differences between PaLM 2 and previous Google models. Later we’ll also see how it compares to GPT-4, which is currently considered the best large-scale language model available.

What is PaLM 2 and how does it work?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

PaLM stands for Pathways Language Model and refers to the use of Google’s Pathways AI architecture to help train machine learning models to perform a variety of tasks. A big part of Google’s vision is to reach Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Google believes the Pathways architecture paves the way for multimodal AI beyond text. In a blog post, the company said:

Pathways may enable multimodal models that simultaneously encompass visual, auditory, and linguistic comprehension. So, regardless of whether the model is processing the word “leopard”, or the sound of someone saying “leopard”, or a video of a leopard running, under the hood it’s the same response, i.e. concept is activated. The result is a model that is more insightful and less error-prone and biased.

Google first mentioned PaLM in 2022, but the company never announced a product using it. However, under increasing competitive pressure, Google has now upgraded the Bard chatbot to use PaLM 2. Unlike the LaMDA model he replaces, PaLM 2 has been trained in over 100 languages ​​and has even better domain-relevant knowledge in areas such as coding. They are also much better at logical reasoning and mathematical ability.

From a technical perspective, Google’s first generation LaMDA machine learning model boasted 137 billion parameters and a training size of 1.56 trillion words. This time, Google says PaLM 2 uses a new technique known as compute-optimized scaling to produce better results with fewer parameters and smaller training datasets.

Google hasn’t yet committed to bringing multimodal capabilities like Bard’s to its own AI products. However, future Gemini language models will support things like images and sounds.

PaLM 2 vs. PaLM and LaMDA: How does Google’s latest LLM compare to previous LLMs?

The features of PaLM 2 greatly improve the functionality of Google Bard. When first released in early 2023, the chatbot used his LaMDA language model under the hood. And now, with his move to PaLM 2, Google has leapfrogged his first-generation PaLM model.

Google has published a 92-page technical report detailing how PaLM 2 improves on its predecessor, but let’s get down to business. Here’s a quick rundown of the improvements over the company’s previous models:

PaLM 2 was trained in different languages ​​and its training data included many non-English text examples. He also performs better in foreign language tests than LaMDA and his PaLM in the first generation. It has better logical reasoning capabilities than its predecessor, and in tests conducted by Google he was even able to rival GPT-4. Google’s Bard chatbot can now generate and debug code. This was not possible with the company’s previous language model. PaLM 2 can translate between languages ​​better than previous language models. In fact, it may even surpass Google Translate in certain languages ​​such as Portuguese and Chinese. The new Pathways architecture makes PaLM 2 more efficient to train and use. This makes it more economical and feasible to embed in Google services such as Gmail. Google can fine-tune his PaLM 2 model for specific use cases. For example, Sec-PaLM is optimized to detect cybersecurity vulnerabilities and Med-PaLM provides answers to medical questions. How is PaLM 2 different from OpenAIs GPT LLM?

OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT, have so far managed to outperform other language models in terms of functionality. But with the release of PaLM 2, can Google take the crown? However, synthetic benchmarks do not necessarily reflect real-world performance.

So I asked Google Bard and Bing Chat some riddles to see which came first. Microsoft uses OpenAIs GPT-4 as the foundation for Bing Chat. I used a bit of creative prompt engineering to avoid searching the internet for a response. Here is the result of the first riddle I asked.

PaLM 2 (via Google) BardGPT-4 (via Bing Chat)

As you can see in the screenshot above, both Google Bard and GPT-4 were able to solve the riddle correctly. In fact, PaLM 2 also provided an alternative solution that Bing Chat did not.

But Google’s Bard chatbot refused to solve another riddle I threw at it. Bing Chat, on the other hand, provided detailed reasoning and correct solutions when asked the same riddle.

PaLM 2 (via Google) BardGPT-4 (via Bing Chat)

These two examples haven’t tested the full capabilities of PaLM 2, but they do prove that while Google is starting to catch up to its competitors, there is still a lot of work to be done.

How will Google leverage PaLM 2?

At Google’s I/O developer conference, we got a glimpse of the company’s plans for the future of PaLM 2 and its AI development in general. The latest language model powers everything from the new Help me Write feature in Google Docs and Gmail to AI image generation in Slides. Broadly speaking, these capabilities fall under Google’s Duet AI for Workspace umbrella and will be rolling out in the coming months.

Google has also developed a version of PaLM 2 adapted for smartphones. Codenamed Gecko, this condensed language model could one day make generative AI fully offline on a typical Android smartphone.

Finally, software developers can now access PaLM 2 programmatically via an API. This means that other companies may rely on Google’s large-scale language model in the same way that Duolingo and Khan Academy have adopted his GPT-4 for their AI-powered features. means

FAQ

What is Google PaLM2?

Google PaLM 2 is a large-scale language model that powers Bard, its AI chatbot, and other features such as Help me Write in Gmail.

Can Med-PaLM 2 be used?

Google has not yet released Med-PaLM 2. The company will first grant access to a small group of trusted testers. It is unknown if it will be released to the public.

comment

