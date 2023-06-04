Big tech companies aren’t ready for AI’s next chapter: open source





Security guru Bruce Schneier and CS professor Jim Waldo believe big tech companies are underestimating the impact of open source principles on AI research. In February Meta released a large scale language model, LLaMA. Unlike OpenAI and its ChatGPT, Meta didn’t just give the world a chat window to play with. Instead, they released the code to the open source community, and the model itself was leaked shortly after. Researchers and programmers quickly fixed it, improved it, and made it perform behaviors no one expected. And the results are instantly revolutionary and show what the future holds for this technology. The training speed has increased significantly, and the size of the model itself has been reduced to the extent that it can be created and run on a laptop. The world of AI research has changed dramatically.

While this development hasn’t made as much headlines as other company announcements, the implications are likely to be far greater. It will usurp power from big tech companies, resulting in both more innovation and a more challenging regulatory environment. The big companies that controlled these models have warned that this free use leads to potentially dangerous developments, and questionable uses of open technology are already documented. But those working on the open model counter that a more democratic research environment is better than a handful of companies controlling this powerful technology…

The open-source community has innovated how to take advantage of public models like Meta's LLaMa to enable results that are almost as good as giant models, but home machines with common data sets can be run with What was once a sanctuary for the resource-rich has become a playground for anyone with curiosity, coding skills, and a good laptop.

Bigger may be better, but the open source community has shown that smaller is often enough. This opens the door to a more efficient, accessible, and resource-friendly LLM. The article argues that low-cost customization encourages rapid innovation and “takes control away from big companies like Google and OpenAI.” Although this may have unexpected consequences…

“Now that the open source community is remixing LLM, it is no longer possible to regulate technology by dictating what research and development can be done. There are too many researchers doing different things.”

