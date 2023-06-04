Why did SentinelOne stock plunge 35% in one day?





The largest cybersecurity IPO in history belongs to Israeli-founded company SentinelOne, which has been managed by Tomer Weingarten since its inception. Launched at the height of the bubble in 2021, the offering was valued at $9 billion, raising the company’s $1 billion in funding and ensuring long-term financial stability.

However, much has changed since it was published. The tech market has slowed, capital raising has stopped, and layoffs have given way to traditional hiring. Last weekend, SentinelOne also announced layoffs, laying off about 5% of its workforce. However, this is not the only negative announcement the company has made, as it revealed in its first quarter report that it did not meet its earnings targets, that it needed to revise its past reports, and its future earnings forecasts. pulled down.

Since its IPO, the company has radiated strength. The company made a significant acquisition of Attivo in March 2022, paying about $616.5 million to the cyber company while maintaining steady revenue growth and expanding its workforce. Within a year, the number of employees in the company grew from 1,000 he to over 2,000, many of whom were previously employed at Attivo.

Just before releasing its last quarter’s report, the company surprised the market by announcing the layoffs of 100 employees, including dozens in Israel. Senior Israeli cyber industry executives told Calcarist that as soon as the first reports of job cuts come out, the company will release high-earnings forecasts and stock prices will skyrocket, or it will be a disappointing forecast. And the stock price will crash. The second possibility was the one that happened eventually, so SentinelOne knew they had to try to minimize the damage. The purpose of the job cuts, according to those executives, was to show the market that the company was willing to take whatever painful steps necessary to achieve profitability. But even that wasn’t enough to soften the blow to the stock, which fell 35%.

SentinelOne is a growing company that manages to generate more revenue from existing customers, a testament to the quality of its products. The company reported that he had $133 million in revenue last quarter. In comparison, in the same period last year he made $78 million, an increase of 70%. By contrast, the company’s operating loss increased from $90 million in the same quarter in 2022 to $115 million this quarter. The company’s annual revenue forecast was lowered to $590 million to $600 million, compared with analysts’ forecasts of $637.6 million, not least because the company’s previous revenue forecast was around $600 million. Investors were disappointed considering the fact that it was $40 million. The company didn’t offer good news for the next quarter, either, with a forecast of $141 million versus a forecast of $152 million.

“If growth was paramount to the market until 2022, now profitability is everything and the market is severely punishing forecasts that predict shortfall,” said industry executives. “Companies like SentinelOne have to show that they are on their way because they are growing but they are not yet profitable.

SentinelOne’s announcement describing job cuts is worth reading carefully because it embodies the hardships the cyber industry is going through. Beyond just repeating the word ‘profitability’ over and over again, the company is grappling with the current global crisis, stating: “We are strong and growing fast, but like any company, we operate in a particularly challenging environment,” Sentinel One said in a statement. To deliver growth and ensure a path to profitability, we will adjust expenses, direct resources and focus on high-priority initiatives that can meet the long-term needs of our company, our customers and partners need to do it. “

A particularly challenging environment in the company’s announcement refers to cutbacks in cyber budgets by some of the world’s largest companies, which is reflected in delays in signing new deals with cyber companies. For this very reason, the bright spot in SentinelOne’s report is that despite the overall market slowdown, growth continues and deals are being signed. Smaller companies are now forced to revise and slash earnings forecasts, and may not be able to withstand the havoc such a move would provoke. Other cyber companies have no choice but to be acquired by larger competitors, even if the sale price is less than the company raised or the value of its capital raised. SentinelOne is out of this game of survival, at least for now, thanks to heavy funding and efficiency measures.

Alongside the press coverage and the layoff announcement, the company reported that it had made an inaccurate calculation of its annual recurring revenue. This one-time fix of 5% and $27 million annually highlights just how problematic forecasting is in this industry.

