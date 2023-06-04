



How to scan to Google Drive using MFP

Monday, May 29, 2023 | Fundamental Technology

The paperless office is definitely progressing, and more and more small and medium-sized enterprises are participating day by day. Yet paper documents still enter the workflow every day. Incorporating these documents into your business processes is not difficult if you have a solution that addresses them the moment they arrive.

simple solution

Scan-to-cloud storage solutions are a popular choice today, with many businesses scanning documents and saving them directly to Google Drive. For most organizations, a networked multifunction printer is the device of choice for scanning documents and storing them in cloud repositories and workflows. If your organization does not have a network-enabled multifunction printer or scanner, your office product and service provider can begin to help.

Follow these simple steps to start the process using the copier interface.

Select an app. Find the Google Drive app on your multifunction printer’s touchscreen interface.

Connect to your Google account. Go to your browser and enter the address shown on your device. Select your Google account and enter the code displayed on your multifunction printer or scanner.

Set up security features: Securing your Google account with a PIN is essential to prevent unauthorized users from accessing your documents.

Select Scan Option: You will be prompted to select from a list of scan options such as grayscale or color, resolution, file format, and document input (document feeder or flatbed).

Set up shortcuts: Save time by allowing your multifunction printer to send scans to multiple Google accounts. You’ll still need to enter your PIN for security reasons, but this one-button scanning shortcut saves you time, especially in busy offices.

that’s it! If you need help scanning documents, our office service and equipment providers are happy to help.

For more information on how to use your multifunction printer to scan documents to Google Drive, contact us today for this and other office services from BASE Technologies.

