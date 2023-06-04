Zero-knowledge scaling takes decentralized gaming to the next level





Gaming is one of the fastest growing sub-sectors within the Web3 industry and remains the most resilient with funding still brisk despite the persistent bear market. In 2022 he will have more than 60% of his $7.1 billion raised by Web3 startups going into his Web3 games. And he believes 2023 will be the year the capital turns around, with Cambrian’s explosion of high-quality games and new levels of prevalence.

But for Web3 games to truly reach critical mass and reach their full potential, one of the biggest technical challenges in scaling must be overcome.

Fortunately, the notion that Web3 games cannot scale to mass adoption is rapidly changing thanks to the development of Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. Beyond scaling, the introduction of this revolutionary technology brings many game-changing transformations, including enhanced security, privacy protection, improved game mechanics, trustless gameplay, new revenue streams, and more.

True Ownership Hits a Scalability Wall

Today, robust in-game economies are an increasingly important factor in popular AAA titles such as League of Legends, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft. As repeatedly proven, there is a steady demand for in-game customization, with the skins market becoming his $50 billion industry in 2022.

Unable to satisfy the appetite for such items, game developers provide many in-game assets, from character and weapon skins to small virtual accessories and avatar frames. As a result, many players own dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of in-game items, typically across multiple titles, but actually owning, selling, or trading them all. Never.

Traditional Web2 game assets have always been a one-way street, with money flowing from gamers to developers and publishers. This is one of Web2’s biggest anachronisms, which Web3 is trying to break by opening up the in-game economy and allowing players to become full-fledged participants in these markets. This allows custom digital assets to be carried between different games, making them interoperable. , an immersive ecosystem.

However, in order to do this, Web3 games must be prepared to maintain the same scale that Web2 titles operate today, which is no small task. Huge games like League of Legends and Fortnite attract millions of players, and each account can contain a large number of in-game items. To combat such a massive flow of in-game assets, Web3 games need to be able to handle tens of thousands of transactions simultaneously, especially if players actually own them and can freely trade and exchange them with each other. I have.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, the go-to blockchain for all things Web3-related, can currently only process up to 30 transactions per second (TPS) on average, which is a problem.

For ZK, scaling is just the beginning

Fortunately, a fundamental paradigm shift is already underway. The development and imminent launch of ZK technology, natively compatible with Ethereum, will change the way not only Web3 but all game development is created. Called zkEVM, this revolutionary rollup brings all the benefits of asset ownership to users on a global scale while also enabling a wide range of improvements that will revolutionize Web3 games.

First is scalability. One of the main advantages of zkEVM technology is the ability to achieve global scale without sacrificing security. This reduces the burdensome transaction data on the mainnet, as large batches of transactions are collectively verified off-chain and only the final proof is sent to the main network.

This results in an approximately 600x increase in throughput compared to the Ethereum mainnet, while significantly reducing fees. This feature is essential for games with millions of high-volume, low-cost transactions every day.

Next is interoperability. These new titles operate more like an ecosystem rather than an isolated walled garden. Increase user mobility and access by seamlessly moving assets, avatars, profiles, and more across platforms and games.

Additionally, the process of buying, selling, and transferring items is simplified with just a click or two, eliminating the need to set up and manage a completely separate wallet application. This comprehensive compatibility allows all titles and services to seamlessly interoperate in ways never before possible for traditional games.

Building interoperable assets that can be transferred between games is a very attractive way to extend the life of the underlying economic value of game titles. This helps developers create configurable game universes where fans of one game literally have in-game skins from other games in the same universe. Not only does this create long-term monetization opportunities, but perhaps more importantly, it creates more creative risks for game developers, safely knowing that there is already an audience out there who will pick up their games. to give you the chance to lose

Another advantage is that ZK can enhance gameplay and utility. In particular, zkEVM enables compatibility with smart contracts, unlocking more sophisticated gameplay mechanics and a vibrant economy within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Features such as asset staking offer passive earning potential and can bring real value to items acquired in-game. Additionally, crafting new items takes on new meaning when they come as NFTs that players actually own and can freely trade or transfer.

Additionally, all assets can be nested. For example, a player’s avatar can be her NFT with multiple accessory NFTs. These assets can be linked and shipped or sold together, or split into components. It’s entirely up to the player.

There are also some great advantages for developers. Drawing from a vetted library of smart contracts, powered by zkEVM, greatly streamlines the development process, reduces costs, and allows creators to focus on the fun gameplay elements that make their products stand out. No need to reinvent the wheel. Any studio can start taking shape in his innovative Web3 titles right away.

This technology could even make games safer than ever. zkEVM not only increases transaction throughput and reduces fees, but also maintains Ethereum’s robust security and decentralization.

Additionally, using a ZK-powered ID or gamertag ensures that only the individual connected to the account can interact with that account. Exploitative or malicious activity can be monitored and dealt with without even needing to reveal the actual identities or data of the people involved. This means overhauling how we handle moderation, ultimately making these environments safer for everyone.

the future is already here

zkEVM has already been developed and now any game studio can take advantage of the benefits brought by this technology.

Whatever your needs, there is now a Web3 tool up to the task of delivering cutting-edge, powerful experiences to gamers around the world. Developers are no longer constrained by limitations and can truly realize their creative visions.

