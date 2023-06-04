Eleven Jackets Seek Qualification For Men’s US Open Golf Tournament Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Eleven current and former Yellow Jackets pro ranks, including Georgia Tech freshmen Bartley Forrester and Ross Steelman, and up-and-coming senior Christo Lamprecht, will compete on Monday’s longest day of golf. He is scheduled to participate in the final qualifiers of the 123rd US Open Championship. It will take place June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

The final qualifiers, a 36-hole event, will be held Monday at 10 different venues across the United States, with golfers competing for the remaining 53 slots in the 156-player field. PGA Tour pro Matt Kuchar, who is one of the Top 60 players on the Official World Golf Rankings, and Paul Haley II, who qualified two weeks ago in Dallas, Texas, are already in the field.

Forrester, Lamprecht and Steelman are all members of the 2022-23 Georgia Tech team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina and won the NCAA Salem (SC) Regional Conference. and advanced to the match-play final of the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale. In Arizona, all three were named to the All-ACC Team, and Lamprecht was named to the All-American First Team.

All three were exempt from regional qualifiers after advancing to match play at last summer’s U.S. Amateur. The Columbia, Missouri native earned a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour this summer after finishing the 2022-23 season No. 4 on the PGA Tour college rankings. Forrester and Lamprecht each have one more year with the Yellow Jackets.

Forrester and Lamprecht are among 45 players who will compete Monday along with former Jacket All-Americans Roberto Castro, Andy Ogletree and Ollie Schniederjans at Hawksridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Georgia. Steelman is on the field at the Springfield, Ohio Country Club.

Other Tech Tour pros looking to qualify for Monday’s qualifier include JT Griffin (Class 2011) and Cheson Hadley (Class 2010) at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, Brookside Golf Club and Includes Stewart Sink (1995 class) at The Lakes Golf Club. In Columbus, Ohio, Cameron Tringale (class of 2009) at Canoebrook Country Club in Summit, New Jersey and Richie Werenski (class of 2014) at Lambton Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. won over.

Andy Ogletree was the last Georgia Tech returning player to appear at the 2020 US Open. (Photo credit: Chris Keane/USGA)

Final qualifying yellow jacket

Roberto Castro, 37, qualifiers in Atlanta, Ga. and Roswell, Ga. A 10-year veteran on the PGA Tour, he hasn’t played regularly since the 2020-21 season. Castro has six U.S. Open Championship appearances, most recently in 2019. His career has earned him over $8.1 million and has 12 Top 10 finishes. A four-time All-American, Castro won the Byron Nelson Award as the nation’s top senior player in 2007, as well as the NCAA Top VII Award. He represented the United States in his 2005 and his 2006 Palmer Cup.

Stewart Sink, 50, Atlanta, Georgia, qualifier in Columbus, Ohio. He has appeared in the U.S. Open 23 times, his best finish being a tie for third at the 2001 Southern Hills event. He set the 36-hole scoring record at the 2003 US Open Final Qualifier in Rounds 62 and 61 in Columbus, Ohio. Sink won the 2009 British Open in a playoff match against Tom Watson at Turnberry. He has eight PGA Tour titles, including RBC Heritage in 2019.

Bartley Forrester, 23, from Gainesville, GA, qualified at Ball Ground, GA. 2023 All-ACC performer, ranked in the top 100 in the nation by both Golfstat and the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. He was named an All-America honorable mention in 2022. He qualified for the National Amateur twice (2021, 2022) and advanced to match play in 2022. He is ranked 52nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and won the 2022 Monroe Invitational. He has won two championships in college (2020 Puerto Rico Classic, 2022 Calusa Cup).

JT Griffin, 36, from Wilson, NC, qualifying in Durham, NC Turned pro in 2011 and has competed in 103 events on the PGA Tour, Corn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latin America. While he was in college, he was named to the All-American Second Team in 2011 and was named to the All-American ACC team twice (2010, 2011).

Chesson Hadley, 35, from Raleigh, N.C., qualifiers in Durham, N.C. Three-time U.S. Open appearances. His best finish was a tie for ninth at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019. Hadley, who is naturally left-handed but plays golf right-handed, won the 2014 Puerto Rico Open and was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Hadley, who won his four events on his Ferry Tour, was named to the All-American selection at Georgia Tech three times.

Christ Lamprecht, 22, from George, South Africa, qualifier at Ball Grounds, Georgia, 2023 All-American and All-ACC first-team qualifier, ranked top 10 in the nation by both GolfStat and Golfweek/Sagarin Index in. He was a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award. He won the Inverness Intercollegiate in 2022-23 and was runner-up in five other college events. He will be competing in the Arnold Palmer Cup for the second year in a row with an international team and is ranked eighth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Andy Ogletree, 25, from Little Rock, Michigan, qualifiers at Ball Ground, GA. In 2019, he won the U.S. Amateur Championship, resulting in his only appearance at the U.S. Open, but he didn’t qualify for the year. Missed. He was a raw amateur at the 2020 Masters Tournament. He has competed in the Asian Tour and the LIV Golf Series in the last two years and has two wins in the Asian Tour International Series event in 2022. He is a second-team All-American and was named to the All-ACC Team in 2019 and 2021.at Georgia Tech

Ollie Schniederjans, 29, from Canton, GA, qualified at Ballground, GA. Three-time U.S. Open appearance, most recent in 2019, tied for 42nd in 2015 . He has played in 102 tournaments so far. He has scored 62 times on the PGA Tour and 62 times on the Corn He Ferry Tour and won the 2016 Air He Capital Classic. While he was at Tech University, he was named to the All-American Top Team in 2014 and in 2015, both years he was named ACC Player of the Year. . He was a member of the US Palmer Cup team in 2014 and 2015 and was awarded the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2014 as the world’s top amateur.

Ross Steelman (22, Columbia, Missouri; Springfield, Ohio qualifier), 2023 All-ACC performer, runner-up in stroke play at the NCAA Championship, finished 12th or better in the last eight events . He scored the game-winner for Georgia Tech in each game of the ACC Championship. Last summer, he won the stroke-play portion of the Western Amateur, reached the quarter-finals of match-play, and was runner-up in the North & South Amateur. Ranked 20th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, he has made match play in each of the past two years in the US Amateur, and has reached the quarterfinals in 2021.

Cameron Tringale, 35, from Laguna Niguel, Calif., Summit qualifier, N.J. Three-time U.S. Open appearance, finishing tied for 14th in 2022, among 17 majors appearances It is also the best result in He has earned more than $17 million in 338 events on his PGA Tour and has finished runner-up five times and top 10 finishes by the time he joins LIV Golf his series in 2022. won 31 times. He is currently ranked 117th on the Official World Golf Rankings. . He was named to the All-American First Team in 2009 and represented the United States in the Walker Cup and Palmer Cup.

Richie Werenski (31, qualifiers in Aiken, South Carolina and Toronto, Ontario) – Two-time U.S. Open qualifier. He earned his first PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship, a points-based event, and has qualified for Winged Foot in 2020. He has finished in the top 25 on the PGA Tour four times this season. Werenski, who grew up in South Hadley, Massachusetts and played at Georgia Tech, has made four U.S. Amateur Championship appearances.

