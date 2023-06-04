New leak reveals unprecedented details





Apple’s Reality Pro headset is probably hours away.

Now, brace yourself. It looks like Apple is about to unveil its first all-new product category since the Apple Watch was announced at the end of 2014. It’s a new mixed reality headset, and it’s a very big topic.

Below is the June 4th update. This post was first published on his June 3, 2023.

Details Apple Reality Pro VR Headset: New Report Claims Massive Leak

But nothing is confirmed until CEO Tim Cook makes the announcement on Monday, June 5, courtesy of Bloomberg’s Marc Garman, presumably in the words of One More Singa. A huge amount of details are believed to have been leaked in the wake of. Here’s what we think we know:

name?

Garman said it will be called Reality Pro or XR Pro, with xrOS as the name of the operating software. I respect Mr. Garman, but I think it’s literally impossible for Apple to call any piece of hardware his XR Pro. There is no Apple product name for him that sounds like a codename. Apple uses unique yet accessible names such as AirPlay, Face ID, AirTag, and Apple Watch. So based on this, I’m suggesting it’s the Reality Pro, or the previously rumored Reality One, but not the XR Pro.

Updated June 4th. More details are emerging about what will be announced at Apple's upcoming VR headset keynote on Monday, June 5th. Other than the information reported below, here's what we know:

Mark Gurman has a lot to say about this headset, including the name, and goes into more detail about the name. As you can see below, I don’t think it’s possible for the XR Pro at all, but there are other options. It has a trademarked name that suggests brands from Reality Pro and Reality One to XR Pro, and the operating system itself is called xrOS. To be clear, I think the name Reality Pro will be adopted.

This keynote promises to be just the beginning as far as headsets go. Garman said Apple built a massive structure on its Apple Park campus to provide controlled hands-on demos of the device for some of the conference’s attendees and media. The company has set up an area on the basketball court near the employee fitness center. Apple is also planning future demos over the summer. The focus will be on his immersive FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ content, and games as he unveils the device.

Let’s analyze this in detail. I don’t know if the demo section will take place on the basketball court, but it makes sense that there would be a structure there. Remember, when Apple launched the Apple Watch, it did so in a specially constructed (and breathtakingly designed) building on a college campus. The new structure is completely envisioned. And good news.

What about spectacle wearers? It will have a snap-in prescription lens system, but it is claimed that this is because the device is too thin to wear specs underneath. As a spectacle wearer, I am excited to try prescription lenses.

One more thing about how it works. Garman said that when a user turns on the headset, his existing Apple account data can be synced from his iPhone or downloaded from iCloud. The device features an iPad-like home screen of icons and widgets, allowing users to operate multiple apps simultaneously in space. Apps can be placed in a specific physical space, such as a living room, and when the user re-enters that room, the previous workspace will reappear.

This is in line with Apple’s thinking. When you pair the app on your iPad, it stays paired, so it makes sense to have some memory of the last time you wanted to use the headset. Now let’s get back to the other details we’re expecting.

what would that look like?

Garman said it looks like high-tech ski goggles, with a new magnetic charger for power, a curved front and an external screen that displays the wearer’s facial expressions and eyes, and several external cameras. says there is. These are for video passthrough, a way to view the external world at the same time as the imaginary world you’re looking at. He said it will be made of glass, carbon fiber and aluminum.

Seriously, what is it for?

Gurman’s answer is: Primary use cases are communication, video consumption, wellness, gaming, and productivity. One person who worked on this device called it part of the computer status symbol and part of the future.

This is a good answer, but I think there are more. Apple has always been able to keep software firmly under its control, and I’m hoping Monday’s keynote will reveal a few more revelations.

processor

Amazing graphics in your headset require a powerful processor. Apparently it’s available. Gurman said it will have an M2 chip with 16GB or RAM. It’s pretty impressive and certainly can bring a lot of achievements.

how about the battery?

This is a battery pack. Gurman claims to use an external battery pack, like a larger version of the MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone. The puck connects to the headset with a wire. The circular power adapter is magnetically attached and twisted clockwise to lock so it won’t fall out during use. Due to the power requirements of the headset, a single charge may only last about 2 hours.

This external battery is controversial for some, but let’s break it down. Incorporating this battery into the headset makes the headset heavy and uncomfortable. Installing this assuming the cable is long enough will effectively redistribute the weight. I am keeping an open mind on this.

how do you use it?

This is very interesting. Garman said users can interact with the headset using eye and hand controls to see and highlight items and pinch their fingers to select. Siri will also be included. The headset has an array of microphones and speakers mounted near the user’s temples, but he relies on AirPods for enhanced spatial audio.

In other words, you won’t find the hand controllers common to most other VR headsets here.

Are the prices correct?

Garman has consistently said the headset will cost $3,000, a price that doesn’t make a big profit because Apple doesn’t want to completely remove the price from the market. be.

This may be true, but I recall that almost all predictions were that the tablet would cost $1000 before the iPad came out. And the price was just over $400. We wouldn’t expect the same price differential here, but I have a feeling it won’t be as high as Garman thinks. But hey, it won’t be cheap.

release date?

When Apple releases a new product category, it never happens overnight. For example, consider the iPhone and iPad. So, as Garman points out, it will be months before the launch, even though the announcement is imminent. It could be September after the iPhone 15 launch or later.

With the actual announcement coming soon, those rumors were a thing of the past. more than we have.



