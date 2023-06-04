Massive Tensor G3 leak tells us what to expect from Google Pixel 8 this fall





The Google Pixel 7 series introduced the Tensor G2 chipset based on the 5nm node. This SoC is also found in the recently launched Pixel 7a and the upcoming Pixel Fold. We’ve got snippets of information about Google’s next-generation SoC, the Tensor G3 (codename zuma). Well-known leaker Kamila Wojciechowska has revealed almost everything we need to know about the chipsets expected to power the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro later this year.

Writing for the Android Authority, Wojciechowska said he got this information from sources inside Google. The new chip will likely offer nine CPU cores (4+4+1), with four Cortex-A510 cores and four Cortex-A715 cores integrated, followed by a single high performance Cortex-A715 core clocked at 3.0 GHz. Followed by the X3 core. The addition of the 2nd Gen Armv9 processor will definitely boost the performance of the Tensor G3, but it may still fall short of his Armv9.2 version announced a while ago.

Another big change for Tensor G3 is that out-of-the-box apps are only 64-bit, whereas Tensor G2 phones like the Pixel 7 had 32-bit libraries. This is a long-awaited change in Android and one that many developers are looking forward to.

The Tensor G3 will reportedly utilize the Arm Mali-G715 (Immortalis) GPU, which is a decent upgrade from the 7-core Mali-G710 graphics unit. Wojciechowska’s sources were unable to confirm the number of cores available on this new GPU, but it can be set up in a 10-core configuration and features late I’m guessing the racing feature will be available.

One of the Tensor G3’s most eye-catching features is its AV1 encoder, and the Pixel 8 will be one of the first to offer it immediately. This is thanks to the latest “BigWave” block, an upgraded version of the previous Tensor Chip’s “BigOcean” hardware video decoder block.

BigWave will still offer AV1 video decoding up to 4K60, but will now also offer AV1 encoding up to 4K30. As Wojciechowska rightly points out, 4K30 isn’t ideal for video recording, so it’s unclear what changes Google will make to combat this. The Tensor G3’s Multifunction Codec (MFC) block supports 8K 30 fps video decoding and encoding (H.264 and HEVC codecs). However, there’s no evidence to suggest the Pixel 8’s camera will offer 8K video recording for him by default. Either way, not yet.

The Tensor G3 also features an all-new TPU (Tensor Processing Unit), known internally as “Rio.” The clock speed is probably 1.1 GHz, but not much else is known about it. However, we expect some significant improvements, such as natural language processing (NLP) and AI/ML-related tasks.

Google’s new mobile chips are expected to support the UFS 4.0 storage standard thanks to a new version of Samsung’s UFS controller. This greatly improves data read/write speeds and is already available in some of the top flagship models available today, including the OnePlus 11, Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ and Ultra models.

The latest flavor of Google Tensor Chips will additionally bundle a new Digital Signal Processor (DSP), also known as GXP. According to Wojciechowska, Tensor G3’s new GXP (“callisto”) will succeed the first generation four-core “amalthea” GXP used in Tensor G2 and will bring a “modest” frequency upgrade. I’m here. GXP is designed to offload the GPU by handling image processing and other related activities.

Despite all these new upgrades, Google will likely continue to use the same Exynos Modem 5300 as the Tensor G2, albeit with slightly modified avatars. According to previous leaks, the Tensor G3 will be based on the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 mobile his chipset, leveraging the Korean manufacturer’s 3nm node. Wojciechowska claimed in September that the efficiency of the new chip should match TSMC’s 3nm process.

We’re still months away from the Pixel 8’s arrival, but all eyes are on the June 27 arrival of the Pixel Fold. The foldable device is available for pre-order, along with the Pixel Tablet, which arrives a week ago.

