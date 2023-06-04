Chinese firm to set up electric car battery factory in Morocco





Goshon High Tech, a Chinese-European group specializing in electric mobility, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Moroccan government led by Prime Minister Aziz Akhhanoush to establish an electric vehicle battery factory. According to Moroccan media reports, the project will require an estimated investment of AED 65 billion and is expected to create more than 25,000 jobs.

The MoU was initiated by Morocco’s Minister of Investment, Mohcine Jazouli, and representatives of Gotion. As Jazouri pointed out, the memorandum of understanding “is a necessary first step ahead of the signing of an investment agreement that will allow the launch of a factory that could consolidate Morocco’s position as a major player in the automotive industry. reports Ecofin News. agency.

Meanwhile, Goshon Hitech president Li Zheng confirmed that the company is “pleasing” to work with the Saudis on the project, which aims to “decarbonise and deploy innovative energy solutions.” rice field. “His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s vision has enabled Morocco to have good economic relations with many countries in the world,” he added.

Morocco is making progress not only in electric mobility but also in the automotive sector. Indeed, in May last year, Mohammed VI presided over a ceremony at the royal palace in Rabat to unveil to the public the prototype of Morocco’s first car model, as well as a hydrogen car made in Morocco.

Rabat wants to continue along this line of sustainability and progress. In fact, Morocco’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Riyad Mezour, has announced that North Africa’s electric vehicle production capacity will reach 100,000 units per year within two to three years, doubling current production.

Gotion High-Tech, like other international companies, recognizes Morocco’s great potential in this sector and has decided to invest in the Kingdom rather than in other countries. As reported by specialized media Hbridos y Elctricos, the Chinese company has been working on the idea of ​​building a second assembly plant in Europe for months (the first was built in Germany), but , eventually choosing to strengthen ties with Morocco.

China’s leading battery giant employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide, including in Asia, Europe and North America. In 2022, Gotion High-Tecn achieved its $3.2 billion turnover, up 122.59% year-on-year.

