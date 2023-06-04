Judson ISD Receives Over 100 Applications for New P-TECH Program Scheduled to Start Fall 2023





The Innovation Division within Judson ISD offers professional open enrollment school models and programs for students in grades through high school throughout the district. These unique models provide students with individual opportunities for success inside and outside the classroom.

The Innovation Department was launched in 2021 with the goal of serving the JISD community in three ways.

By expanding the number of imaginative school options available to students and increasing the proportion of students attending quality, optimal campuses. Cecilia Davis, Deputy Director of Innovation, Business and Operations, said Judson ISD is a school improvement initiative that works to give families the schools they want. said she was one of the members. needed and deserved.

The four-year program provides district leaders with technical assistance, professional learning communities, support in applying for grants and other financial resources.

Through its participation in the SGS network, the department will open its newest innovative campus, Pathways and Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), in the fall of 2023.

Judson High School’s P-TECH program partners with Alamo University and other industry partners on a mission to create industry and college pathways for in-demand career-focused students.

When the program launches in the fall, it will offer three specialty programs: Automotive: Crash Repair, Pre-Dental, and Pre-Nursing.

Judson High School dean Eric Pockett said the program wasn’t chosen at random.

We worked with industry partners to review the Texas Labor Commission’s list of in-demand occupations to make sure there are programs on campus that facilitate those needs, he said. Within the Alamo region, certified dental assistants, patient care technicians, and collision repair specialists are all highly needed jobs.

P-TECH is an innovative, open-ended high school that focuses on careers with vocational-based education. Through open enrollment high schools, students have the opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and a certificate and/or associate’s degree.

I would say that P-TECH is an early college high school with CTE [Career and Technical Education] Said Pockett, sitting on top. That’s the special sauce.

After announcing its upcoming launch, P-TECH received over 100 applications from students across the district.

Originally intended to enroll 30 students in each individual program, Pockett said, due to the influx of applications, the prenursing program was approved to accept 50 students.

The Prenursing Program has an agreement with Northeast Methodist Hospital that allows students to visit the hospital in groups of 10 accompanied by a teacher.

Pockett said the reason for limiting the number of enrollees in the program is due to the limited student-to-teacher ratio.

We already offer medical assistance as a program at the Judson campus, but there are limited seats available for teachers, he said.will continue to expand [the program] See how the students overcome it.

This innovative open enrollment program is open to students throughout the school district, not just the school to which they are assigned, and Pockett said the district will provide transportation from the nearest high school to the P-TECH program. rice field.

Judson High School Principal Richard Mendoza said that from a community perspective, the opportunities the innovation department is creating demonstrate the Judson ISD’s intentional commitment to serving students and families.

[As a district], he said, we are progressive in providing opportunities for young people to be successful right out of high school. As school districts and public educators, we must continue to find nuances that will interest our students and teachers. And I think that’s the goal. It is a deliberate commitment to the opportunities we offer our students.

For more information on the JISD Innovation Division, please visit our website here. Click here for more information on innovative campuses across the district.

The above story was created by Summer El-Shahawy and Community Impact’s storytelling team using information provided exclusively by local businesses as part of “Sponsored Content” purchased through our advertising team . Our good faith promise to our readers is to clearly identify all his CI storytelling posts and separate them from content determined, researched and authored by our journalism department.

