How to convert a Google Smart Canvas document into a repeatable template





With the widespread availability of Google’s Smart Canvas tool, I’ve started noticing things in Google Docs that I didn’t really care about before. Usually I use this to write out my thoughts, but not so much for business documents. That’s true now, but until this year I was doing the exact opposite. We used Docs for long, formatted collaborations and Keep for capturing ideas quickly.

One of the things I started doing was setting up a document with lots of special formatting and smart tips like timers, stopwatches, dropdowns for sorting. For example, use a dropdown as a sorting tool within your document. If something is a thought, an idea, or something you’ve pondered, or if the piece of story you’re embodying is an idea, a draft, a first pass of editing, or a final draft, Google’s new tools will quickly help you do just that. to tag.

mood smart chip for journals smart chip drafts for writing smart chip ideas that can be used as repeating elements in a document

Other uses for Google Docs templates within your organization

Use one of our document editors to create branded templates for external documents, such as proposals and reports, to promote your organization. Get instant formatting of invoices, budgets, expense reports, or schedules in a spreadsheet. Create sales pitches and case studies. , proposal, or status report will stand out in your slide presentation. Use add-ons to add signatures to contracts, add flowcharts to process documents, import metrics to spreadsheets, and more.

Supported editions for this feature: Business Standard and Business Plus, Enterprise, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus. Enterprise Essential Plus. Nonprofit organizations; GSuite Basic and GSuite Business.

Google Workspace Admin Help

With so many unique and new possibilities, you avoid having to copy-paste these special items between documents, and get ready access to ready-made formats for a variety of use cases like the ones outlined above. You want to be able to do it. Today I’m going to show you how to take any document and turn it into a ready-to-launch template. This will help you do just that.

Before we start, we want to clarify that you need a paid Workspace account to use this feature. Unfortunately, you can’t do this with your personal Google account. Hopefully in the future Google will make the template feature available to standard account holders, but unless you’re a tinkerer like me, it doesn’t make much sense for people who don’t do the business they need. is not.

Finally, create a document with lots of special smart chips, headers and even image logos. Before starting the steps below, do whatever you want to clone for immediate use. You want something you can use, right?

So let’s get started! First, go to Google Docs on the web. The template gallery appears right above your most recently created documents. Click on the template gallery text itself in the top right to drop down all options. Here you will see many ready-made templates for a wide range of use cases. It’s worth noting that regular free users also have access to these, but they can’t create their own custom he templates like they were trying to do together.

next,[全般]Click the tabs, then click the tab named after your organization. Here you can see my game studio name at the top of the screenshot, just below the page title.When you get there, on the top right[テンプレートを送信]A button appears. Clicking on it will bring up a popup dialog box with some options.

Submit your own template

[ドキュメントを選択]Clicking the button will bring up another window where you can select a file to use as a template. Then select a recently created file that incorporates all the great features of Smart Canvas.[最近]It should immediately appear as the first option, starting with Tabs, but you can also use the tabs at the top or search to browse the different sections of Google Drive.

When you click on a file, a blue[開く]A button will appear that you can click to confirm your selection. Remember that templates you create are accessible to anyone in your organization. You can also toggle the “Send a copy of this file instead of the original” option if you want to keep the original file, but that’s entirely up to you. However, in that case you will be asked to give the copy your own unique name.

lastly,[カテゴリ]Click the dropdown to select the appropriate category, then click the blue[送信]Tap the button. You now have a template specific to your organization.Named after the company as shown below[テンプレート ギャラリー]It should appear in the tab immediately. Now you can quickly spin up another file with these elements without having to build them from scratch.

find a template

One important thing to remember is that Google is working hard to introduce Custom Building Blocks into our documentation over the next few months. This allows you to create dropdowns, other smart canvas elements and smart tips in one file and call them in other documents without copying and pasting. Once published, it will appear under the @ menu. For someone like me who has been using these features avidly this month, this is incredibly exciting.

Let us know in the comments what kind of templates you create or create for your company, school, or organization that aren’t in the default template gallery. I’m interested in getting more ideas for my use case and of course I’m interested in seeing if this feature is used by regular users.

