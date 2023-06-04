Google issued an official warning to all Android users to remove 5 items to free up space





GOOGLE has some helpful advice for Android users who are struggling with storage issues.

The tech giant warns Android will work better if users give it more space.

Some tips also help improve battery life and speed by relieving your phone from demand overload.

Photos and videos can consume a lot of storage space on your smartphone.

Deleting them permanently by deleting or backing up can erase a lot of data on your device.

If you want to save your images, it’s important to back them up to your computer, external hard drive, or other program such as Google Photos.

You can then delete the copy on your phone.

To delete photos and videos from your Android device, open the Google Photos app.

Then sign in to your Google account.

Then long press the photo or video you want to delete.

Tap the “Delete” button at the top of the screen.

Items in Trash that are backed up by Google Photos will be visible for 60 days before being permanently deleted.

Items that have not been backed up are only retained for 30 days.

If you accidentally deleted an item you didn’t want to delete, you can recover the photos and videos in your Trash folder before it was permanently deleted.

Delete downloaded media

Another way to free up storage is to delete downloaded movies, music, and other large media.

To do this, open the Google Play app on your Android device that contains the content you want to remove, such as Play Music or Play Movies & TV.

Tap the hamburger settings menu and click Manage Downloads.

There you can tap on the downloaded item and press delete.

Delete apps and their data

Google suggested closing unresponsive apps and installing content you no longer use.

“If you uninstall the app and need it later, you can download it again. If you paid for it, you don’t have to buy the app.”

The tech giant also suggested clearing the app’s cache and data.

Clearing the app cache removes temporary data, and clearing data storage permanently removes all data stored in the app.

Archive apps automatically

You may not want to completely remove an app that you don’t use often but still need from time to time.

One way to create more storage on your device is to automatically archive these apps.

With this setting, the smartphone will not remove the application and keep its icon on the home screen.

As long as your app is published to Google Play, you can redownload it with the push of a button.

Open the PlayStore application to archive your app.

Then open the Settings menu and select General Options.

There you can turn automatic archiving on or off.

delete other files

One of the easiest ways to free up space on your Android is to delete downloaded files on your device.

These are in different areas depending on your device, so be sure to check your manufacturer’s support page for the best instructions.

Once you have found the files, consider transferring them to your computer or external hard drive.

After that, you can officially delete files from your smartphone and free up more storage.

