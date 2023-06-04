A Beginner’s Guide to Implementing New Technology in Your Class | THE Campus Learn, Share, Connect





Technological innovation is revolutionizing education around the world, and modern teachers need to stay informed about the latest advances to take advantage of opportunities and stay current in an increasingly technology-driven world. . But each innovation brings new challenges, and dealing with change can be stressful and overwhelming, especially for those less familiar with the new technology.

Here are some suggestions for you and your students to integrate new technology into teaching and learning as seamlessly as possible.

1. Identify the best new technologies (and how to use them)

One of the main causes of stress associated with implementing new technology is the need for more technical skills and knowledge. Deciding which new tool is best can be difficult. So, here we recommend some of the most popular technical tools in various fields of education.

Communicate with students: Use tools like Reminders and Slack that bring teachers and students closer together. Develop teamwork skills: Tools like Padlet and Zoom’s breakout rooms are great for fostering dialogue. Encourage student engagement: Try tools that engage students, such as Kahoot!, a game-based learning platform. Or the interactive learning software Nearpod.

Gathering this and more information about the latest technology will help us feel more confident in using it and leveraging its capabilities to improve the learning experience for our students.

2. Try out the technique before using it in class

Most educational technology tools offer free trials that you can try before deciding whether to use them in your classroom. It’s important to test the technology first to familiarize yourself with it and reduce any anxiety that may arise from using an entirely new tool in an educational environment.

3. Seek help from colleagues and technology services

Working collaboratively with other teachers is a great way to learn how to use new technology. Because this gives me another perspective to teach engaging and well-prepared classes. We strongly recommend the following:

Talk to others and ask for advice on how to use educational technology tools. Contact your institution’s technical support staff (if applicable) for assistance and clarification. Attend conferences related to educational innovation. The amount of practice shared will open up possibilities you probably didn’t even know existed. Have a clearly defined plan. This is much better than improvising. Properly incorporating technology into your course always requires planning.

4. Create a teaching plan

Teachers should always develop a teaching plan and clearly define learning objectives, course content, requirements and deadlines. To effectively design each class, work on a teaching plan that makes efficient use of technical resources and tools that can provide significant benefits, such as:

Clarity and structure: Technology helps teachers form a clear, structured vision of content and how it is structured. Consistency: This is ensured through content presentation and teaching methods. This expedites the learning process for students and reduces the cognitive load associated with online learning. Efficiency: Technology can help designers work more efficiently by reducing the amount of time they spend making decisions about visual design, content structure, and teaching methods. Improving the student experience: Technology can help create a consistent and enjoyable learning experience for students. Having a consistent presentation and methodology will make students feel more comfortable in the course.

In short, it is important to learn how to use new technologies in undergraduate courses, identify the most useful technologies, seek out specific resources, put what you learn into practice, collaborate with other professionals, and stay abreast of the latest trends. . Of course, the main objective is to improve the quality of teaching practice, but it should be noted that while the introduction of new technology in education can be beneficial, it can also stress students as well as teachers. please give me. It is important to take this into account when implementing new technologies, as the use of new technologies should always be justified.

Adela Vega is Academic Coordinator for Social Sciences and Government, Educational Innovation and Digital Learning at Polytechnic University of Monterrey, Mexico.

