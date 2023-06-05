Remember when Google tried to bring VR to life?





On the eve of WWDC 2023 and Apple’s new headset, let’s go back to when Google tried to jump on the VR bandwagon with Daydream. It is now only a distant memory.

Google’s Daydream had a good idea, but its death was probably for the better

VR is a technology Google has been working on for quite some time, with the debut of Google Cardboard in 2014, which used a smartphone and a viewer literally made out of cardboard to create a virtual reality viewing experience. It eventually morphed into Google Daydream and officially debuted in 2016 with his first Google Pixel smartphone.

The platform was still phone-based and used smartphone displays and headsets with special lenses to create a highly immersive viewing experience. To this day, the Daydream View VR headset remains one of the most comfortable pieces of VR gear on the market, and phone-based systems certainly had a cost advantage. Google redesigned the headset in 2017 with a few upgrades.

Daydream View allows users to run VR versions of apps and games installed on their smartphones, and in hindsight, all with a remote control very similar to what Google is using in its new Chromecast streamer. could be controlled. And Google also had a fair amount of support on the platform, with names like Hulu, HBO, and Netflix providing entertainment, and games including Need for Speed ​​and Harry Potter experiences. By 2018, Daydream went standalone on hardware that didn’t require a phone to offer a more immersive experience.

But as time went on, Daydream slowly started to fade a bit. Samsung took a big hit by dropping support for his Daydream from their smartphones in favor of his own Oculus collaboration for the Gear VR, but this issue has since been remedied. By 2019 the app was discontinued, and by late 2020, Google had completely removed his Daydream support from Android as his Daydream was no longer used.

And indeed, it’s not hard to see why. Daydream VR had a lot of great ideas around hardware, app support, and ways to save user costs, but they were also pretty limited.

The 2019 Oculus Quest set the stage for a more immersive and possible VR future. With an affordable launch price of $299, it offered a highly immersive experience with two controllers. Personally, I bought a Quest 2 after that and it really opened my eyes to the benefits a proper VR experience could bring to his Daydream. In fact, it was probably for the best that Google threw in the towel. Because even a standalone experience like the Mirage Solo could never deliver on the same promise from both a hardware and software perspective.

We are now in a world where VR is evolving rapidly. Just last week Meta announced the Quest 3. The Quest 3 will be released later this year with refined, more capable hardware and significant control enhancements. And tomorrow at WWDC, Apple’s “Reality Pro” headset will be unveiled, an expensive mixed reality product with high hopes for the technology.

Apple’s entry into the space could eventually rekindle Google’s interest in VR and AR, with the company confirmed to be working with Samsung on a mixed reality device due to launch later this year. It is

