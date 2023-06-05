Applied Materials manages supply chain and semiconductor research





Tech Wire Asia Interviews Brian Tan of Applied Materials Tan Discusses Investments in the U.S. and Singapore

Earlier this month, US semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials announced plans to invest US$4 billion in its Silicon Valley R&D facility over the next seven years. Known as the Equipment, Process Innovation and Commercialization (EPIC) Center, the 180,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 2,000 engineering jobs.

The EPIC Center will primarily provide space for chipmakers and academic researchers to develop prototype designs for next-generation process technologies and pre-release devices. When the facility becomes operational in 2026, it will be an opportunity to work on designs, experiment and validate them earlier.

For Applied Materials, this is an opportunity to develop tools and equipment better suited to emerging semiconductor technologies, and the facility will enable semiconductor equipment manufacturers to develop new semiconductor technologies 30% faster than they do today. I hope.

In a May 22 statement, the company announced a new model that breaks down traditional silos, builds tighter networks of collaboration, and provides tighter feedback loops that can speed up innovation and lower costs. It does, the company said in a May 22 statement. We have support from over a dozen chipmakers, foundry operators, and universities, including Intel, AMD, TSMC, MIT, and UC Berkeley, just to name a few.

For the first time, a chipmaker can have its own dedicated space within an equipment supplier’s facility, expanding an in-house pilot line and waiting months or even years before equivalent functionality is introduced at its own facility. Gain early access to next-generation technologies and tools. The statement reads:

Applied Materials has long been an advocate for continuous research and development in the semiconductor industry. Since the pandemic, the company has focused on strengthening its R&D capabilities to accelerate the commercialization of new technologies and services that improve chip capacity, performance, area, cost and time to market (PPACt).

In light of recent events in the company and the industry, Tech Wire Asia spoke with Brian Tan, Vice President of Applied Global Services and Regional President of Applied Materials South East Asia during SEMICON SEA 2023.

TWA: How important is R&D in the semiconductor industry?

Tan: Semiconductors have become critically important to the global economy, making the demand for R&D and innovation more important than ever. Looking at where Applied Materials stands, specifically its position as a leader in materials engineering, he’s driving innovation around a few of these areas called PPACt.

Breaking down the overall innovation requirements, these are some basic blocks. At Applied Materials, time is a key factor in innovation. We are a leader and responsible for helping our customers solve their most difficult technical problems.

Therefore, we solve the industry’s toughest challenges.

TWA: How does the EPIC Center in California fit into Applied Materials’ R&D plan?

Tan: You may have heard that last year our company spent US$2.8 billion (no less than 10% of that) on research and development each year. [of turnover]. In this regard, the EPIC Center is being funded by Applied Materials, who will invest US$4 billion over the next 10 years in infrastructure and recapitalizing the Center alone. This is an important undertaking. Applied Materials must maintain its leadership in materials engineering.

And the reason I use the words innovation and collaboration is because in terms of innovation, this center focuses on accelerating the speed of innovation. We do it by bringing together our customers, industry partners, the best academics, the brightest minds, and the brightest talent. We are not the only company that can bring these companies together, but we are one of them.

This physical space is a concept and a platform for accelerating innovation, and we do it by bringing people together and collaborating in completely different ways. That is the fundamental change.

TWA: Let’s talk briefly about semiconductor shortages and supply constraints. What is the current state of the industry?

Tan: I think there is absolutely no doubt where semiconductors are heading. Looking at what happened in the last two super cycles and talking about the last year, it has been the biggest three years in history for the industry, amidst the darkest times of lockdowns, global turmoil and interstate conflicts. And semiconductors still performed exceptionally well. good.

By the end of last year, we saw some corrections, especially in the memory market. So it has some impact. The pandemic has also exposed the fragility of the supply chain situation, as the industry has undergone years of globalization.

So many things have changed and we have found our supply chain systems to be intricately intertwined. Supply chain efficiency used to be world-class just-in-time, but now everyone talks about just-in-case. That’s why I was still sorting it out. In that sense, there have been some revisions over the past three years.

TWA: Has Chip’s nationalism had any impact on Applied Materials?

Tan: Semiconductors will become ubiquitous. At Applied Materials, we support all of our customers around the world and are clear about where we believe the industry is headed. We are strengthening important and key locations that have worked very well for us, especially in the United States and Singapore.

This is really a point of view that matters to our customers, and we will continue to invest. Our strategy is therefore clear.

TWA: What are SEA’s latest research and development plans?

Tan: The Singapore 2030 Plan includes the overall goals of what Applied Materials will do over the next seven years towards the end of the decade. We are focused on expanding this manufacturing capacity. We’ve talked about why semiconductors are so important and how physical capability is needed to manufacture them, and that it has to be in the right place. So we decided Singapore was the perfect place.

So we are deepening our R&D here and Singapore is one of our key hubs. We also want to deepen partnerships with the ecosystem, including academia and suppliers. The last item is very basic, our commitment to upskilling, scaling and bringing in top talent. These four pillars are important as part of the Singapore 2030 Plan.

Singapore is Applied Materials’ only Center of Excellence for Advanced Packaging. That’s why all our work on advanced packaging is done in Singapore. And since device miniaturization is being discussed, you know very well that heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging are one of the most important technologies. That’s why I believe it will be the next major factor in the industry.

Dashveenjit Cowl | @DashveenjitK

Dashveen contributes to Tech Wire Asia and TechHQ, providing research-based commentary on the exciting world of technology in business. Previously, she reported on Malaysia’s fast-paced political field and stock market scene.

