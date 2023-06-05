Will education solve the semiconductor talent shortage?





In May, Crucissa Reddy celebrated the completion of her graduate studies in the warm Arizona sun. During her two-year program at Arizona State University (ASU), Reddy completed a series of courses in Materials Science, including her ASU Graduate Certificate in Semiconductor Processing, and is currently pursuing her career in the semiconductor industry. is actively pursued. She says it’s a sector to boost.[es] We are always looking for fresh human resources that go beyond the limits of technological innovation.

Whether intentional or not, Reddy is instrumental in realizing one of President Joe Biden’s greatest ambitions. Amid mounting tensions with China, the Biden administration, like many of its global rivals, is rushing to rebuild its domestic semiconductor supply chain after decades of offshoring. A global chip shortage in 2021 has highlighted the vulnerability of this supply chain, disrupting key industries due to shortages of critical components. Another dark cloud is the possibility of China invading Taiwan, the world’s largest producer of cutting-edge chips.

However, countries looking to develop independent semiconductor supply chains face one major hurdle. That means finding or building a highly qualified workforce. Chip manufacturing is never simple, after all. Professor Vijay Ragnathan of Purdue University in Indiana says these are some of the most sophisticated and most complex systems known to mankind.

Workers at a wafer factory in Tainan Science Park, Taiwan. The country is the world’s largest producer of cutting-edge chips. (Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images) Semiconductor talent is in short supply

According to Deloitte’s November 2022 report, the U.S. semiconductor industry will face a shortage of about 70,000 to 90,000 workers in the next few years. By 2030, McKinsey predicts a shortage of about 300,000 engineers and 90,000 skilled technicians. Deloitte reports that this dilemma is equally acute in Europe, especially in the UK. The Institute of Physics and the Royal Academy of Engineering warned in March that skills shortages at all levels, from school-age physics to postgraduate engineering, pose a serious threat to the development of the UK’s independent semiconductor industry. bottom.

New chip production plants are springing up across the United States, and they all need specialized staff. The United States is one of the first leaders in this field, facilitated in part by the $53 billion CHIPS and Science Act signed in August 2022. In October 2022, Micron announced an investment of up to $100 billion in a new Clay factory. , new york. In December, TSMC increased its $12 billion investment plan in Arizona to $40 billion, promising to build more technologically advanced chips than originally proposed. Meanwhile, Intel is currently spending $40 billion to build four chip factories, two in Arizona and two in Ohio.

Will professional education help fill the talent gap? It will be an uphill battle for the Western world, says Yang Wang, an analyst at Counterpoint Research. East Asian countries, especially Taiwan, at least for now, appear to boast unparalleled advantages, offering both superior technological prowess and lower labor costs. They achieved this prowess by facilitating long-standing collaborations between chip manufacturers and universities and developing highly focused educational programs that provide a direct pipeline of talent, Wan said. explains Mr. This type of program typically provides a pathway into the chip industry and may complement more traditional and broad engineering qualifications that provide rapid, highly specialized and hands-on education.

Engineering schools in the United States, from community colleges to elite universities, are racing to replicate this model and innovate their curricula, rapidly developing programs like the one Reddy completed at ASU. Meanwhile, industry giants are scrambling to forge partnerships with universities to attract students. Intel launches partnership with Ohio State University, Taiwan’s TSMC makes big donation to ASU in need of workers for several fabs under construction in Arizona, GlobalFoundries establishes partnership with Georgia Tech In addition, Micron includes Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology under the Northeast University Semiconductor Network, which brings together more than 20 universities.

And it’s not just the United States. In July 2022, South Korea’s Ministry of Education announced plans to relax student quotas for semiconductor-related university undergraduate programs in order to train an additional 150,000 workers with semiconductor expertise by 2032. India is also using universities to strengthen its nascent semiconductor industry. In February, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which governs a number of technical colleges in India, announced that it would support Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ ambitious goal of training 85,000 semiconductor professionals by 2032. To help, we have launched two specialized chip manufacturing training programs.

As director of semiconductor education at Purdue University, Ragnathan says his main responsibility is simply to raise awareness about the field. The first problem he was trying to address, he explains, is that most people don’t really see semiconductors in the products they use. People use iPhones, but they don’t realize that the heart and brain of the iPhone is actually a bunch of semiconductor chips inside.

To overcome this hurdle, Ragunathan helped launch a new first-year course at Purdue University in 2022. Entitled “Chips Will Change the World,” the course is lectured by 15 different experts in the chip field and aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the vast array of chips. bottom. Roles available in the industry. There were about 170 students in that class, which gave us a very solid foundation, Ragunathan says.

For those looking to look beyond the basics of chip manufacturing, Purdue University will establish a new multidisciplinary semiconductor degree program in 2022, offering students a broad range of specializations to acquire essential skills for the semiconductor industry. We offer options. The message we try to convey to students is that regardless of your major or field, you have a role in the semiconductor ecosystem, Ragunathan said.

Purdue University has one of the largest academic cleanrooms in the United States. (Photo credit: Purdue University)

J. Cole Smith, dean of the Syracuse University School of Engineering, has a similar outlook. Decades of offshoring have significantly reduced the visibility of the semiconductor industry, he argues. We have to capture the imaginations of these young people now, says Smith. Syracuse University is part of the Micrones Northeast University Semiconductor Network. Microns Northeast University Semiconductor Network was founded in Clay, New York, where he spent $100 billion to help chipmakers build the workforce to build their new campuses. Syracuse students will receive hands-on training in the intricate techniques of chip manufacturing and design, as well as a tour of Microns’ shiny, state-of-the-art facility.

But it’s not just for elite organizations. Community colleges, for example, also play a big role in promoting chip manufacturing as a viable and desirable career path. Demand for a skilled employee is so high that he doesn’t need a four-year degree to play such an important role for a company like Micron, Smith said.

Should the UK follow in these footsteps?

The UK is also one of many countries looking to semiconductor security, pledging to invest $1 billion in the sector over the next decade. This investment appears dwarfed by the 43 billion worth of funds available under CHIPS and Science Act or the EU’s European Chip Act. Nonetheless, EIP semiconductor analyst Andrew Thompson says they were actually going for a completely different strategy here. Thompson said the U.S. and Europe are focused on the expensive goal of domestic manufacturing, but the U.K. has the ability to make a name for itself in research and development. This means that the equipment required will be cheaper, but there will still be an abundance of highly trained personnel.

So, should the UK pursue the professional education model mastered in Taiwan? Wang says this seems like a useful template to follow. Mr. Thompson agrees. He said the government’s latest strategy promises more support to promote careers in STEM fields, including improved doctoral programs and increased incentives for science teachers. But it doesn’t necessarily offer anything radically new, especially on the scale Britain really needs. Thompson said he believes a lot of that will be a reference to initiatives the government has already proposed.

Much of UK semiconductor education is currently centered around postgraduate research, but not everyone in the industry needs this much educational expertise. Gaurav Gupta, a semiconductor industry analyst at Gartner, said the highly specialized semiconductor courses offered at Purdue University and Arizona State University may not necessarily be necessary to meaningfully begin expanding the domestic workforce. says. Perhaps we need to continue to focus on promoting broader education in STEM fields, especially in schools, just to get people through, he says.

Gupta said the most important step to addressing the talent shortage may simply be to make semiconductors look exciting. Looking to Taiwan, TSMC is the number one company, and many young engineers want to work in Taiwan. The same is true in South Korea, where Samsung is the main company. But across the UK, US and Europe, big name software giants such as Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft are in fierce competition for his STEM talent, and they also offer higher salaries than their chipmaker rivals. tend to. If the government intends to step up hiring, it may need to intervene to help companies close that cost gap and raise the profile of the industry as a whole, Gupta said.

