Ivy Tech Partners with Jobs for the Future to Offer Google Certificate | Local News





Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with national non-profit Jobs for the Future to offer five free Google Certifications to students as part of the Colleges Ivy+ IT Academy.

Courses are offered statewide, including Terre Haute. According to Jennifer Hashem, executive director of public relations at Ivy Tech, these courses are open to everyone and will be delivered virtually.

The Google Career Certificates program prepares learners for entry-level jobs in high-demand areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, and UX design.

The service provides students with job-ready skills for their degree, as well as connecting them to career resources and a network of more than 150 companies through the Program Employer Consortium.

Partnering with Google and Jobs for the Future will bring more tech jobs and innovation to Indiana, giving Mr. Hoosiers the opportunity to work in high-paying, high-demand industries that have had a large impact on the state. It will provide a unique opportunity to contribute, Matt Etchison said. , Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Ivy Tech.

In partnership with corporate partner TechPoint, the Google Career Certificates offered by the Ivy+ IT Academy will support the company’s goal of increasing the state’s tech workforce by 41,000 by 2030, as a vibrant technology hub. would solidify Indiana’s national reputation.

Designed and taught by Google employees, each certificate includes over 150 exercises and graded assessments, quizzes, or essay assignments to ensure rigor and mastery.

To help learners prepare for the job, the program provides resources such as resume templates, coaching from Career Circle, and interview practice with Big Interview.

Graduates also connect with an employer consortium of over 150 companies hiring in the certification space, including American Express, Ford, Verizon, Walmart and Google.

Launched in 2018, more than 150,000 people in the US have graduated from the Google Career Certificates program.

75% of graduates reported a positive impact on their career, such as a new job, salary increase, or promotion within six months of completing their studies, and 55% of graduates identified themselves as Asian, Black, or Latino. I identify as an American.

For more information and to enroll in the Google Career Certificates program, please visit the Ivy+ IT Academy webpage or follow IT Academy on LinkedIn.

